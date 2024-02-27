Anya Taylor-Joy Accused of Normalizing Starvation With Her Look for 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress treats her Instagram followers to some behind-the-scenes photos taken during the fitting for her controversial style at the London premiere of the flick.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Anya Taylor-Joy sparked chatters with her look at "Dune: Part Two" premiere in London on Sunday, February 25, but not for a good reason. Internet users slammed the actress for wearing a waist-cinching corset that many perceived as a way to promote an unhealthy diet.

For the occasion, Anya donned a dress from Maison Margiela that helped her flaunt how thin her waist is. The gown included a gold inner that hugged her figure with a see-through black fabric that flowed beautifully in the lower part of the ensemble.

"The Queen's Gambit" actress also treated her Instagram followers to some behind-the-scenes photos taken during the fitting. One of the snaps saw the blonde beauty rocking a waist-cinching corset as she covered her breasts. "Merci @maisonmargiela + Denis Villeneuve for making dreams come true," so Anya wrote in the caption.

Upon catching wind of the post, some fans took to the comments section to share their mixed responses to her look. "Can we not normalize starvation?" one fan asked. Similarly, another wrote, "Rough. Expected better from you tbh. Thinness isn't chic."

"I love you, but this is not ok," one other noted. Someone else added, "Anya I love you but please don’t post things that could be dangerous for impressionable young fans to see."

Some others, however, jumped to Anya's defense. "Everyone wants more freedom for women and for them to be more empowered, and when she dresses the way she wants all of a sudden all the women are against her. Check your hypocrisy a little bit," one person wrote. "She's not promoting anything, dude, let a woman be free. If she likes it good, if you don't, it's perfectly fine," a defender noted.

"What's up with y'all in the comments? Go touch some grass. Her body is perfectly fine, she's always been on the slimmer side and the first pic it's just a corset she wore during an event. Ffs," another commenter said. Another encouraged Anya to ignore bad comments, saying, "queen you got everybody acting up bc u wore a corset ONCE for a premiere. dont let dumb people get to u, you look absolutely gorgeous."

Anya, meanwhile, has yet to react to the heated arguments in the comments section.

