Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Issue First Statements Amid Divorce

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star and the entrepreneur call it quits after 15 months of marriage, with the reality star filing for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia.

Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have broken their silence on their divorce. Taking to their respective social media accounts, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and the entrepreneur issued their first statements since news about her split made media headlines.

Making use of Instagram, the 42-year-old shared a note that read, "Thank you for your prayers & support." Her estranged husband, meanwhile, declared on Instagram Story, "Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce Is Final."

Porsha submitted the divorce papers after 15 months of marriage. Filed in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia, the divorce paper was said to be private so it's unknown why Porsha made the decisions. However, a source told PEOPLE that the pair split due to an "ongoing matter," though it's "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past."

Despite the divorce, Porsha and Simon still follow each other on Instagram. The Bravo personality also still has Simon's last name on her profile.

The divorce arrived after Porsha announced her return for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16. In an Instagram video posted earlier this month, Porsha said, "Who said that?" mimicking former co-star Kandi Burruss' famous line. She continued, "Porsha Williams coming back to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'? That's false. But Porsha Guobadia is in the building. Haha, see ya, mwah!"

The reality TV star herself also expressed her excitement in a statement. "I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," she said. "I'm looking forward to being back on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta', and showing the world my new world!"

Porsha exited "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after season 13, shortly after being engaged to Simon. It's said that the upcoming season will feature a major cast shakeup that prompts a filming hiatus.

