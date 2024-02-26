 

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Issue First Statements Amid Divorce

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Issue First Statements Amid Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star and the entrepreneur call it quits after 15 months of marriage, with the reality star filing for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia.

  • Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have broken their silence on their divorce. Taking to their respective social media accounts, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and the entrepreneur issued their first statements since news about her split made media headlines.

Making use of Instagram, the 42-year-old shared a note that read, "Thank you for your prayers & support." Her estranged husband, meanwhile, declared on Instagram Story, "Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce Is Final."

Porsha submitted the divorce papers after 15 months of marriage. Filed in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia, the divorce paper was said to be private so it's unknown why Porsha made the decisions. However, a source told PEOPLE that the pair split due to an "ongoing matter," though it's "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past."

  Editors' Pick

Despite the divorce, Porsha and Simon still follow each other on Instagram. The Bravo personality also still has Simon's last name on her profile.

The divorce arrived after Porsha announced her return for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16. In an Instagram video posted earlier this month, Porsha said, "Who said that?" mimicking former co-star Kandi Burruss' famous line. She continued, "Porsha Williams coming back to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'? That's false. But Porsha Guobadia is in the building. Haha, see ya, mwah!"

The reality TV star herself also expressed her excitement in a statement. "I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," she said. "I'm looking forward to being back on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta', and showing the world my new world!"

Porsha exited "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after season 13, shortly after being engaged to Simon. It's said that the upcoming season will feature a major cast shakeup that prompts a filming hiatus.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Once Upon a Time' Alum Chris Gauthier Died at 48 After Short Illness

Fans React to Video of Cam Newton's Big Brawl at 7-on-7 Football Game
Related Posts
Porsha Williams Files for Divorce From Simon Guobadia Over 'Ongoing Matter'

Porsha Williams Files for Divorce From Simon Guobadia Over 'Ongoing Matter'

Porsha Williams Wonders Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Wonders Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams and Husband Simon Guobadia Mourn Death of His Mom

Porsha Williams and Husband Simon Guobadia Mourn Death of His Mom

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Get Married Again in American Ceremony

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Get Married Again in American Ceremony

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors