Diddy Responds to Gang Rape Lawsuit, Laments Being a Victim of 'Cancel Culture'

The rapper and his lawyers insisted that the lawsuit should be barred because the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act (GMVA) under which it was brought is purportedly 'unconstitutional.'

Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has finally responded to a gang rape lawsuit leveled at him. In his response, the "Gotta Move On" hitmaker lamented being a victim of "cancel culture."

In a supplemental memorandum filed on his behalf on February 23, the 54-year-old denied any wrongdoing. "The lawsuit… Has resulted in them becoming victims of the 'cancel culture' frenzy in the courts," it read. "Well before any evidence has been presented, and on the basis of rank, uncorroborated allegations."

Diddy and his legal team also addressed the timing of the lawsuit and the alleged photo that of the woman allegedly sitting on Diddy's lap in the studio. "The context, genuineness, and/or accuracy of the photographs are disputed," he said.

"Plaintiff's decision to wait more than two decades to file her complaint has prejudiced defendant, as he has lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly in this action," they added. "For example, some or all evidence that otherwise would have been available if the action had been promptly commenced may be unavailable, lost, or compromised."

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe in the new lawsuit, claimed in her lawsuit that she was "sex trafficked" and "gang raped" by Diddy, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre and another man in 2003 when she was 17 and Diddy was 34. For the case, the plaintiff hired attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represented singer Cassie when she sued her ex Diddy for the same accusations.

