 

Diddy Responds to Gang Rape Lawsuit, Laments Being a Victim of 'Cancel Culture'

Diddy Responds to Gang Rape Lawsuit, Laments Being a Victim of 'Cancel Culture'
Cover Images/Michael Simon
Celebrity

The rapper and his lawyers insisted that the lawsuit should be barred because the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act (GMVA) under which it was brought is purportedly 'unconstitutional.'

  • Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has finally responded to a gang rape lawsuit leveled at him. In his response, the "Gotta Move On" hitmaker lamented being a victim of "cancel culture."

In a supplemental memorandum filed on his behalf on February 23, the 54-year-old denied any wrongdoing. "The lawsuit… Has resulted in them becoming victims of the 'cancel culture' frenzy in the courts," it read. "Well before any evidence has been presented, and on the basis of rank, uncorroborated allegations."

Diddy and his legal team also addressed the timing of the lawsuit and the alleged photo that of the woman allegedly sitting on Diddy's lap in the studio. "The context, genuineness, and/or accuracy of the photographs are disputed," he said.

  Editors' Pick

"Plaintiff's decision to wait more than two decades to file her complaint has prejudiced defendant, as he has lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly in this action," they added. "For example, some or all evidence that otherwise would have been available if the action had been promptly commenced may be unavailable, lost, or compromised."

Diddy and his lawyers insisted that the lawsuit should be barred because the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act (GMVA) under which it was brought is purportedly "unconstitutional." They noted, "Allowing this action to proceed violates defendant's rights under the U.S. Constitution and the New York State Constitution."

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe in the new lawsuit, claimed in her lawsuit that she was "sex trafficked" and "gang raped" by Diddy, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre and another man in 2003 when she was 17 and Diddy was 34. For the case, the plaintiff hired attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represented singer Cassie when she sued her ex Diddy for the same accusations.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Fans React to Video of Cam Newton's Big Brawl at 7-on-7 Football Game

Tiffany Haddish Accused of 'Propaganda Tour' After Sharing Live Footage From Israel
Related Posts
Diddy's Attorney Brands His Former Male Employee a 'Liar' After Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy's Attorney Brands His Former Male Employee a 'Liar' After Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy Asks Gang Rape Lawsuit to Be Tossed Because It 'Violates' His Constitutional Rights

Diddy Asks Gang Rape Lawsuit to Be Tossed Because It 'Violates' His Constitutional Rights

Diddy's Daughter Chance Combs Dating Chloe and Halle Bailey's Brother Branson

Diddy's Daughter Chance Combs Dating Chloe and Halle Bailey's Brother Branson

Diddy Won't Attend 2024 Grammy Awards Despite Being Nominated

Diddy Won't Attend 2024 Grammy Awards Despite Being Nominated

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors