'Once Upon a Time' Alum Chris Gauthier Died at 48 After Short Illness

The English-born Canadian actor, who also appeared on shows like 'Harper's Island' and 'Sanctuary', died on Friday, February 23 from an unspecified short illness.

Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Chris Gauthier has passed away at the age of 48. The actor, known for his roles as William Smee on "Once Upon a Time" died on Friday, February 23 from an unspecified short illness.

Confirming the news was TriStar Appearances' Chad Colvin on Facebook. "When his wife reached out to me yesterday with the news, I wept tears of disbelief for hours. It's taken me til now to fully mentally and emotionally steel myself to write this," Chad wrote.

"Chris was the literal textbook definition of a character actor. You may not have known his name but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was onscreen, you were in for a helluva ride," he added. "Whether he was standing toe-to-toe against Clark Kent on 'Smallville' as the Toyman (pictured), tormenting Dean on 'Supernatural,' on deck with Hook as Smee in 'Once Upon A Time' or in guest roles in the countless other productions he was in, he ALWAYS gave it his all when the camera was rolling."

Upon hearing the sad news, Chris' "Once Upon a Time" co-star Colin O'Donoghue paid tribute to him on Instagram. "Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!" the Hook depicter on the fantasy adventure drama series penned.

Chris' other TV credits include "Harper's Island", "Sanctuary", "A Series of Unfortunate Events", "Legends of Tomorrow", "Charmed" as well as "Joe Pickett". The English-born Canadian star also made appearances in films like "40 Days and 40 Nights", "Agent Cody Banks" and "Freddy vs. Jason".

