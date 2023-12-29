 

Jennifer Lopez Proudly Flaunts Youthful Glow in New Age-Defying Photos

Jennifer Lopez Proudly Flaunts Youthful Glow in New Age-Defying Photos
Cover Images/thecelebrityfinder
Celebrity

The 'On the Floor' songstress, who is currently 54 years old, makes one of social media users believe that she 'hasn't aged in like 20 years' after showing off her wrinkle-free face.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez appeared to have made many people believe that she looks much younger than her actual age following her new social media post. The "On the Floor" singer proudly flaunted her youthful glow just one day after showcasing her toned abs during a beach outing.

On Thursday, December 28, the 54-year-old songstress uploaded a series of new age-defying photos on her Instagram page. In the snaps, she treated social media users to a closer look at her face, which apparently was covered with minimal makeup.

Jennifer looked stunning and fresh as she filled in her eyebrows with brown brow makeup, put on smokey eyeshadow on her eyelids and added glossy lipstick on her lips. In the photos, it could be seen that the songstress barely had apparent wrinkles on her skin.

For the photo session, the singer opted to wear a white crop top that came with two spaghetti straps. To enhance the casual look, she donned a pair of colorful pearl-drop earrings, a necklace and a stack of gold bracelets. In addition, her long locks were styled into an updo.

  Editors' Pick

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users. Among them was reality TV star Melissa Gorga who wrote in the comments section, "Show them how its done," adding a slew of flame emojis.

Meanwhile, another user compared her to an actress by writing, "She looks like Halle Berry in this pic. Very pretty." A third gushed, "I swear she hasn't aged in like 20 years." A fourth marveled, "Everything is is so natural about you JLO .your face eyes n smile. God bless you."

The new post came one day after Jennifer was caught on camera soaking up the sun in the Caribbean in St. Barts. On Wednesday, December 27, she was photographed showing off her toned abs in a tiny white bra top and a light pink towel that covered her waist down to her ankles. At that time, she prevented the direct harsh sunlight by wearing a beige beach hat and a pair of dark shades.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Not Rushing to Reconcile With Mom Lynne Spears

Taylor Swift's Parents Celebrate Christmas With Travis Kelce and His Dad
Related Posts
Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Jennifer Lopez Admits to Still Gets PTSD From Spotlight During First Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez Admits to Still Gets PTSD From Spotlight During First Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Talks About Seeking Ben Affleck's Opinion on 'Everything'

Jennifer Lopez Talks About Seeking Ben Affleck's Opinion on 'Everything'

Latest News
Tom Brady Opens Up About What Makes Him Feel Guilty Over His Fame
  • Dec 29, 2023

Tom Brady Opens Up About What Makes Him Feel Guilty Over His Fame

Jennifer Lopez Proudly Flaunts Youthful Glow in New Age-Defying Photos
  • Dec 29, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Proudly Flaunts Youthful Glow in New Age-Defying Photos

Taylor Swift's Parents Celebrate Christmas With Travis Kelce and His Dad
  • Dec 29, 2023

Taylor Swift's Parents Celebrate Christmas With Travis Kelce and His Dad

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look in Sync in Matching Hoodies and Boots on Family Outing in Aspen
  • Dec 29, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look in Sync in Matching Hoodies and Boots on Family Outing in Aspen

Britney Spears Not Rushing to Reconcile With Mom Lynne Spears
  • Dec 29, 2023

Britney Spears Not Rushing to Reconcile With Mom Lynne Spears

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Snuggle on a Snow Tube on Christmas Eve
  • Dec 29, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Snuggle on a Snow Tube on Christmas Eve

Most Read
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
Celebrity

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party