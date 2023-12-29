Britney Spears Not Rushing to Reconcile With Mom Lynne Spears

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

The new report came after the '...Baby One More Time' singer and her estranged mom Lynne spent time together for the mother-of-two's birthday on December 2.

AceShowbiz - Despite Britney Spears' recent reunion with her mom Lynne Spears, things apparently don't change much between the mom and daughter duo. If a new report is to be believed, the 42-year-old pop star feels like she wants to force their reconciliation.

A source tells Us Weekly that the pair didn't spend the holidays together even though they previously hung out on the "Toxic" star's birthday. The magazine's source notes that Britney is taking her time when it comes to repairing her relationship with her mom.

"Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything," the source says. The insider adds that the "...Oops! I Did It Again" songstress is in "a really good place."

The mom of two allegedly "would love to continue maintaining her relationship with her mom." Despite that, the source claims, "She doesn't feel like there's a need to rush anything."

"Being embraced by family this year and knowing you can have people to trust … well damn y'all I feel BLESSED !!!" she wrote in the now-deleted post. "I LOVE Y'ALL SO SO SO SO MUCH!!!"

The reunion came after Lynne denied rumors that she had tossed some of Britney's personal belongings. "@britneyspears I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you," she penned on November 9.

"They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!"

