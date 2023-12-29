Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look in Sync in Matching Hoodies and Boots on Family Outing in Aspen

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 'Love on the Brain' singer and the 'Electric Body' rapper, who share sons RZA and Riot together, appear in good spirits during a family night out in Colorado.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared to have celebrated Christmas with their family members. A few days after seemingly spending the special holiday together, the "Love on the Brain" singer and the "Electric Body" rapper stepped out in Aspen with their two kids.

On Thursday, December 28, the 35-year-old songstress and the 35-year-old hip-hop artist were spotted out and about in Colorado. In pictures making their rounds online, the couple could be seen taking along their two sons RZA and Riot Rose with them.

In the photos, Rihanna and Rocky were spotted looking in sync in their matching hoodies and boots. For the night out, she kept her body warm in a light gray hoodie. Over it, she donned a long-sleeved white outer that came with two pockets on its lower front side.

To complete the look, the Fenty Beauty founder put on a pair of long pale blue denim pants and beige high boots, which had blue laces and brown soles. While ditching her bag, she carried her smartphone in one of her hands and a pair of clear glasses in the other.

Rihanna, who looked stunning with her apparently minimal makeup including glossy lipstick as well as black eyeliner, accessorized herself with a pair of earrings and polished her long fingernails in a gold color. In addition, her long locks were styled into small braids and put in a sleek hairdo.

Aside from the matching hoodie and pair of boots, her partner Rocky sported a long coat that came with thick white-and-brown fur as well as a pair of long trousers, which were fully covered in shimmering silver sequins. Meanwhile, RZA and Riot wore a brown coat and a green jacket respectively.

Throughout the outing, Rihanna and Rocky appeared in good spirits. She flashed her radiant smile to the camera as seen in some of the photos. As for him, he was smiling from-to-ear during an adorable interaction with RZA.

The new sighting came a few months after Rihanna and Rocky became parents to their two children. The Grammy-nominated musicians welcomed RZA, whose name was kept under tight wraps for several months, in May 2022 and Riot in August 2023.

