 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Snuggle on a Snow Tube on Christmas Eve

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Snuggle on a Snow Tube on Christmas Eve
Instagram
Celebrity

The Poosh founder treats fans to a slew of sweet pictures of herself and the Blink-182 drummer taken from the Kardashian-Jenner family's lavish Christmas Eve party.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker shared warmth during the chilly winter. In a new Instagram post, the Poosh founder treated fans to a slew of sweet pictures taken from the Kardashian-Jenner family's lavish Christmas Eve party.

In the first slide, Kourtney could be seen sitting on the Blink-182 drummer as they were cuddling on a snow tube. Travis could be seen kissing his wife's shoulder as the mom of four pulled a leggy display.

Another picture, meanwhile, saw the new parents holding hands as they strolled through a Christmas tree-lined walkway. The two could also be seen sledding down a small hill before looking smitten to each other by kissing on a wooden deck.

  Editors' Pick

The post also included Kourtney enjoying the sledding with her 9-year-old son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. "Mom and Dad's night out," she captioned the precious post.

Travis made it clear to rave over Kourtney's look that night, which included a black furry coat that she paired with a matching bodysuit and stockings. "My sexy a** wife," the rocker, who looked dapper in a black suit and a black coat, wrote in a comment underneath Kourtney's post.

The post arrived after the couple made use of their Instagram accounts to share first photos of their son Rocky Thirteen Barker. In the post, shared on Friday, December 23, Kourtney and Travis were twinning in all-black outfits. The first picture saw the Lemme founder lying on the floor while resting her head on husband Travis' lap with him cradling their newborn.

The next slide featured "The Kardashians" star breastfeeding the baby. The post additionally included Travis affectionately kissing Rocky, who was born on Wednesday, November 1. "ROCKY," so the couple simply captioned the post.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicole Kidman Feeds Baby Goat During 'Holiday Chores' at Australia Farmhouse in Rare Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look in Sync in Matching Hoodies and Boots on Family Outing in Aspen
Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil First Pictures of Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil First Pictures of Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian Stresses 'No Rush' and 'No Pressure' About Post-Baby Body

Kourtney Kardashian Stresses 'No Rush' and 'No Pressure' About Post-Baby Body

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian Blames 'Generational Trauma' for Her Family's Habit of Choosing 'Toxic' Partners

Kourtney Kardashian Blames 'Generational Trauma' for Her Family's Habit of Choosing 'Toxic' Partners

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez Proudly Flaunts Youthful Glow in New Age-Defying Photos
  • Dec 29, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Proudly Flaunts Youthful Glow in New Age-Defying Photos

Taylor Swift's Parents Celebrate Christmas With Travis Kelce and His Dad
  • Dec 29, 2023

Taylor Swift's Parents Celebrate Christmas With Travis Kelce and His Dad

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look in Sync in Matching Hoodies and Boots on Family Outing in Aspen
  • Dec 29, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look in Sync in Matching Hoodies and Boots on Family Outing in Aspen

Britney Spears Not Rushing to Reconcile With Mom Lynne Spears
  • Dec 29, 2023

Britney Spears Not Rushing to Reconcile With Mom Lynne Spears

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Snuggle on a Snow Tube on Christmas Eve
  • Dec 29, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Snuggle on a Snow Tube on Christmas Eve

Nicole Kidman Feeds Baby Goat During 'Holiday Chores' at Australia Farmhouse in Rare Video
  • Dec 29, 2023

Nicole Kidman Feeds Baby Goat During 'Holiday Chores' at Australia Farmhouse in Rare Video

Most Read
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
Celebrity

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party