Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Snuggle on a Snow Tube on Christmas Eve

The Poosh founder treats fans to a slew of sweet pictures of herself and the Blink-182 drummer taken from the Kardashian-Jenner family's lavish Christmas Eve party.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker shared warmth during the chilly winter. In a new Instagram post, the Poosh founder treated fans to a slew of sweet pictures taken from the Kardashian-Jenner family's lavish Christmas Eve party.

In the first slide, Kourtney could be seen sitting on the Blink-182 drummer as they were cuddling on a snow tube. Travis could be seen kissing his wife's shoulder as the mom of four pulled a leggy display.

Another picture, meanwhile, saw the new parents holding hands as they strolled through a Christmas tree-lined walkway. The two could also be seen sledding down a small hill before looking smitten to each other by kissing on a wooden deck.

The post also included Kourtney enjoying the sledding with her 9-year-old son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. "Mom and Dad's night out," she captioned the precious post.

Travis made it clear to rave over Kourtney's look that night, which included a black furry coat that she paired with a matching bodysuit and stockings. "My sexy a** wife," the rocker, who looked dapper in a black suit and a black coat, wrote in a comment underneath Kourtney's post.

The post arrived after the couple made use of their Instagram accounts to share first photos of their son Rocky Thirteen Barker. In the post, shared on Friday, December 23, Kourtney and Travis were twinning in all-black outfits. The first picture saw the Lemme founder lying on the floor while resting her head on husband Travis' lap with him cradling their newborn.

The next slide featured "The Kardashians" star breastfeeding the baby. The post additionally included Travis affectionately kissing Rocky, who was born on Wednesday, November 1. "ROCKY," so the couple simply captioned the post.

