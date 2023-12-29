 

Nicole Kidman Feeds Baby Goat During 'Holiday Chores' at Australia Farmhouse in Rare Video

Cover Images/Janet Mayer
After seemingly celebrating Christmas in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, the former 'Big Little Lies' star takes her time to help take care of a goat.

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman has treated social media users to a rare glimpse of her activity at her farmhouse in Australia. Having seemingly spent Christmas in the world's sixth-largest country, the former "Big Little Lies" star appeared to have done a number of "holiday chores," including feeding a baby goat.

On Wednesday, December 27, the 56-year-old actress uploaded via Instagram Story a series of photos from her stay at the $6.5 million farmhouse, which she owns with her husband and country singer Keith Urban in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales. In all of the three snaps, which were compiled in one Story, she could be seen holding a big bottle of milk as the goat approached her.

The goat was short enough that Nicole had to squat as seen in one of the pictures. By doing that, the goat was able to drink the milk from the bottle that she held. In addition to the goat, another photo featured a sheep that was also at her farm. Over the Story, she simply wrote, "Holiday Chores." She also added a sticker of three colorful heart emojis.

For the fun activity, the "Moulin Rouge" actress opted to wear an all-black cozy ensemble. She kept her body warm in a long-sleeved black insulated jacket, which came with a zipper, and a pair of matching leggings that were not long enough to cover her ankles.

Nicole styled her long blonde hair into a low bun and covered the top of her head with a black baseball hat, featuring a small white graphic on its front side. To add more colors to the look, the actress put on a pair of colorful sneakers. While seemingly embracing her makeup-free face, she ditched her sparkling accessories.

Nicole and her husband Keith bought the luxury mansion back in 2008, around two years after the two tied the knot. In 2015, she gave her fans a look at the house, which had a nearly all-white exterior, when she had a chat with Vogue for its 73 Questions interview. During the chat, she revealed that the "coolest part about her home" was her "six alpacas."

