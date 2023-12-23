Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil First Pictures of Baby Rocky

Instagram Celebrity

Seven weeks after welcoming their first child together, the couple makes use of their Instagram accounts to treat fans to the first photos of their son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to introduce their baby boy to the world. Seven weeks after welcoming their first child together, the couple made use of their Instagram accounts to treat fans to the first photos of their son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

In the post, shared on Friday, December 23, Kourtney and Travis were twinning in all-black outfits. The first picture saw the Poosh founder lying on the floor while resting her head on husband Travis' lap. The Blink-182 drummer, meanwhile, was cradling their newborn.

The next slide featured "The Kardashians" star breastfeeding the baby. The post additionally included Travis affectionately kissing Rocky. "ROCKY," so the couple simply captioned the post.

The new post arrived after Kourtney shared a video of her workout session after giving birth. "7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy," the 44-year-old star said.

The mom of four, however, reminded her 224 million followers, who may have just been through the same thing, to not put "pressure" on themselves when it comes to getting their body back to normal. "No rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race!" she shared.

The Lemme founder and the rock musician welcomed Rocky on Wednesday, November 1 at a hospital in Los Angeles, according to a birth certificate. During his appearance in the Halloween episode of "One Life One Chance with Toby Morse" podcast, Travis revealed when Kourtney was due to give birth and confirmed their son's name while discussing her pregnancy.

"There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due," Travis said. "Rocky Thirteen Barker," host Toby Morse said, to which the guest repeated, "Rocky Thirteen Barker."

Travis first hinted at the name when he appeared in a GOAT Talk interview with Complex alongside daughter Alabama Barker. When asked about "GOAT baby name," Travis said, "I like Rocky 13." Alabama thought it was a "bad name," but her father insisted, "That's this name that's just been going through my head lately."

In addition to Rocky, Kourtney is a mother to Mason, Penelope and Reign whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. As for Travis, he has Landon Asher Barker and Alabama Luella Barker with his former wife Shanna Moakler. The exes also raise Shanna's daughter Atiana De La Hoya together.

