Lance Bass Reveals Another NSYNC Reunion Is in Talks

In a new interview, the musician hints that he, alongside his former groupmates, are currently in talks about a new project together after they previously teamed up for 'Trolls Band Together'.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans of NSYNC may expect for the group's reunion anytime soon. In a new interview, Lance Bass hinted that he, alongside his former groupmates, are currently in talks about a new project together.

During his appearance on the online game show "Rent Free" with Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain, Lance revealed that the '90s boy band might have big plans in the works. When asked about NSYNC's recent project for "Trolls Band Together", he noted that working on a new music with Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick once again felt amazing.

"It was nice to get back in the studio with those guys," Lance explained. "It's been a lot of fun."

He was later asked if the group will have another reunion in the future. To the question, Lance replied, "Look, we are talking about it, and I hope to have some good news at some point." Jain then wondered if fans could find out the good news as soon as the new year, Lance playfully said, "Give us a little more time on that."

During the episode, Lance also talked about the NSYNC holiday album. Of the album, which was released in 1998, the musician shared, "One fun fact, NSYNC was the No. 1 seller of cassette tapes for years … all the way until the end of the '90s. For some reason, they always liked buying our albums on cassette tape."

He also joked that his two kids are not fans of his music just yet. "They are great, growing like no other," he said, adding that his 2-year-old twins Alexander James and Violet Betty, whom he shares with husband Michael Turchin, would listen to his music "at some point."

He explained while laughing, "They're all about some 'Frozen (2013)' right now, and some 'Bluey'. … We're just doing 'Let it Go' over and over and over again."

