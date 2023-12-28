 

Fans Approve of Rihanna's New Wax Figure In Hong Kong

Cover Images/JOHN NACION
The sculpture recreated the 'Work' songstress' 2020 look from New York Fashion Week, where she celebrated her Fenty Skin line being stocked at Bergdorf Goodman.

  Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna Madame Tussauds Wax figure finally debut in Hong Kong. The "Work" hitmaker's statue recreated her 2020 look from New York Fashion Week, and fans couldn't love it more.

Recently, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong unveiled a wax figure of the songstress. The sculpture recreated RiRi's 2020 look from New York Fashion Week, where she celebrated her Fenty Skin line being stocked at Bergdorf Goodman. She styled an orange sweater dress with a matching trench coat on top. To finish the ensemble, the “Needed Me” hitmaker wore a pair of metallic boots and gold chains.

Mr. Wade Chang, the general manager of Midway Hong Kong, Merlin Entertainments, shared, "Rihanna is an incredibly captivating artist, and through the introduction of her wax figure, we aim to convey her spirit of constant breakthroughs and unwavering determination. We hope that every guest visiting Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will create unforgettable memories from their experience."

Today, December 27, PopBase tweeted about the effigy, which sent social media into a frenzy. One person iin particular gushed, "The first wax figure of a Black person that [I've] seen be 100 [percent] accurate." Another exclaimed, "Madame Tussauds does it again! Excited to see the new Rihanna wax figure. A stunning tribute to an iconic artist." A third quipped, "At this point, I think the wax figure would release new music before Rihanna herself does."

