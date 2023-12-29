Timothee Chalamet Gets Along With Kylie Jenner's Famous Family

Cover Images/Robert Bell/INSTARimages Celebrity

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - It apparently isn't hard for Timothee Chalamet to mingle with the Kardashian-Jenners. If a new report is to be believed, the "Call Me by Your Name" actor is getting along just fine with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's famous clan after dating for months.

"Things are going great between Kylie and Timothee," a source told Us Weekly. It was also said that the couple has been "spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season."

Of the Khy founder, the informant shared, "Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything." The insider also added that the "Wonka" actor is "always making her smile and they have a very special connection."

Recently, Timothee was captured to have been attending the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party. In a Snapchat picture posted by Travis Barker's son Landon Barker, the "Dune: Part Two" actor could be seen chatting with Kylie. He appeared to don a black suit that he paired with a white button-down shirt.

As for his girlfriend Kylie, "The Kardashians" star stunned in a sequin gold dress that perfectly accentuated her enviable figure. The Kylie Cosmetics founder further oozed glamor as she styled her raven locks in sexy waves. Her daughter Stormi also wore a matching sequin dress for the fun-filled party.

The photo quickly went viral. Raising people's eyebrow, Landon decided to remove the post just hours later.

Kylie and Timothee first sparked romance rumors April before confirming their romance in September. Of the couple, an informant said that the actor was "in awe" of his girlfriend and "everything she is accomplishing." The source continued, "He is very supportive of her career and she of his."

"They both try to attend important events for each other. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused," the source added, noting that the Kardashian-Jenner family "love[s]" the "Little Woman (2019)" star as they think he is "very good" for Kylie.

