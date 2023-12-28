Marques Houston and Wife Miya 'Couldn't Feel More Complete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

The 42-year-old and his spouse announce the baby's arrival by sharing photos of their family, with Miya cradling the new bundle of joy on their couch in living room.

AceShowbiz - Marques Houston and his wife Miya had great news to share during the holidays. Revealing that they have welcomed their second child together, the R&B singer and his spouse gushed about feeling "more complete" thanks to the baby's arrival.

The 42-year-old and his wife broke the news through a joint Instagram post shared on Wednesday, December 27. They kicked off the caption, "On December 13th we welcomed our sweet baby boy. We are so in love and couldn't feel more complete."

The proud parents went on to reveal the full name of their new bundle of joy. "Greyson Houston. Born December 13, 2023," noting that the infant weighed 6lbs., 2oz at the time of his birth.

Marques and Miya confirmed her pregnancy back in September. Posting a video of Miya flaunting her baby bump at the beach, they captioned it, "Here we grow again."

Hours later, Marques unleashed several black-and-white maternity photos of his wife. In the accompanying message, he gushed, "This incredible woman is having another child! It's unbelievable and such a blessing to have you, and to be your baby daddy. I love you more than ever!"

Marques and Miya got married in August 2020, when she was 19 and he was 39. Back in June 2020, he addressed the criticism over their nearly 20-year age gap. "I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend," he said at the time. "Never before then, did I even know she existed... Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes Chris Stokes because we are all like family."

"Being a Jehovah's Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That's it. Chris' real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah's Witness convention. It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends," the crooner, who welcomed his first child with Miya in December 2021, added. "Miya and I didn't start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019."

