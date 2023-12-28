Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Instagram/Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

Fans notice that the son of Travis Barker has deleted a viral Snapchat photo featuring the 'Dune' actor chatting with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the lavish Christmas Eve party.

AceShowbiz - Landon Barker has apparently done damage control. Fans noticed that the son of Travis Barker deleted a Snapchat photo that went viral as it featured Timothee Chalamet attending the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas Eve party.

In the said picture, Travis could be seen making a silly face at the camera at the lavish bash which was hosted by Kim Kardashian. Fans, however, were more focused on Kylie Jenner who was standing far behind the Blink-182 drummer. The Khy founder was seen chatting with a male guest, who seemed to be the "Wonka" actor.

The picture quickly went viral before a fan caught wind of the removal. "Just checked Landon Barker's Snapchat Story and he has now removed Kylie and Timothee snap," the fan announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I had a feeling he would."

After the post was shared on Reddit, one user assumed that Landon got in trouble for the post. "Uh oh someone's in trouble," the person said. Another joked, "I wonder what punishment Kris Jenner will impart?"

Some others, meanwhile, thought that it was part of the act to gain attention. "The way they are perfectly framed behind Travis makes me think there is zero chance this was a real mistake," one opined. Echoing the sentiment, someone else added, "Nothing is ever a mistake. Deleting it hours later after everyone has seen it is just another tactic."

The snap saw Timothee donning a black suit that he paired with a white button-down shirt. As for his girlfriend Kylie, "The Kardashians" star stunned in a sequin gold dress that perfectly accentuated her enviable figure. The Kylie Cosmetics founder further oozed glamor as she styled her raven locks in sexy waves. Her daughter Stormi also wore a matching sequin dress for the fun-filled party.

Kylie and Timothee, who were first romantically linked in April, confirmed their romance in September. Of the couple, an informant said that the actor was "in awe" of his girlfriend and "everything she is accomplishing." The source continued, "He is very supportive of her career and she of his."

"They both try to attend important events for each other. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused," the source added, noting that the Kardashian-Jenner family "love[s]" the "Dune: Part Two" star as they think he is "very good" for Kylie.

