Cardi B Likes an Interesting Tweet Amid Offset Reconciliation Rumors After Christmas Reunion

The 'WAP' hitmaker appears to shut down speculation that she and her estranged husband are back together after they spent Christmas together with their children.

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has seemingly spoken up after she's reported to have taken Offset back. The Grammy Award winner has liked an interesting tweet after speculation ran rampant that she and her estranged husband might be back together following their Christmas reunion.

Seemingly denying the rumors, the Bronx femcee liked a post from an X (formerly Twitter) user who commented on the reconciliation claim with a clip from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta". In the clip, Kandi Burruss exclaimed, "You just made that up!" expressing the user's doubt on the reports.

The reconciliation rumors surfaced after Cardi and Offset took to their respective social media accounts to share videos showing how they spent Christmas with their loved ones, including daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, as well as other extended family members.

In footage captured by Offset, the kids were seen gleefully unwrapping their presents. Cardi, meanwhile, showed the kids with their new toys while also giving a look inside her huge mansion.

Upon seeing the videos, some people suspected that the pair were back together or they never really broke up in the first place. "lol they fooled everyone," one person quipped. Another weighed in, "Thought it would at least take till 2024 before Cardi ran back to Offset again. Apparently I was wrong."

Cardi previously announced her split from Offset on Instagram Live earlier this month. A few days later, she lashed out at her estranged husband as she emotionally said, "He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl." She continued while crying, "After so many f**king years that I m***a f**kn helped your a**, not even a f**king thank you that I got from your b***h a**."

However, some music industry insiders thought that they were faking their split for publicity. "I don't believe they split. I know they have a project together that they plan on dropping soon. I think it's all just for [publicity,]" one of the insiders explained to Media Take Out, noting that both hip-hop stars have been struggling to sell records lately.

