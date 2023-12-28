 

Cardi B Likes an Interesting Tweet Amid Offset Reconciliation Rumors After Christmas Reunion

Cardi B Likes an Interesting Tweet Amid Offset Reconciliation Rumors After Christmas Reunion
Cover Images/imageSPACE/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker appears to shut down speculation that she and her estranged husband are back together after they spent Christmas together with their children.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has seemingly spoken up after she's reported to have taken Offset back. The Grammy Award winner has liked an interesting tweet after speculation ran rampant that she and her estranged husband might be back together following their Christmas reunion.

Seemingly denying the rumors, the Bronx femcee liked a post from an X (formerly Twitter) user who commented on the reconciliation claim with a clip from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta". In the clip, Kandi Burruss exclaimed, "You just made that up!" expressing the user's doubt on the reports.

The reconciliation rumors surfaced after Cardi and Offset took to their respective social media accounts to share videos showing how they spent Christmas with their loved ones, including daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, as well as other extended family members.

  Editors' Pick

In footage captured by Offset, the kids were seen gleefully unwrapping their presents. Cardi, meanwhile, showed the kids with their new toys while also giving a look inside her huge mansion.

Upon seeing the videos, some people suspected that the pair were back together or they never really broke up in the first place. "lol they fooled everyone," one person quipped. Another weighed in, "Thought it would at least take till 2024 before Cardi ran back to Offset again. Apparently I was wrong."

Cardi previously announced her split from Offset on Instagram Live earlier this month. A few days later, she lashed out at her estranged husband as she emotionally said, "He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl." She continued while crying, "After so many f**king years that I m***a f**kn helped your a**, not even a f**king thank you that I got from your b***h a**."

However, some music industry insiders thought that they were faking their split for publicity. "I don't believe they split. I know they have a project together that they plan on dropping soon. I think it's all just for [publicity,]" one of the insiders explained to Media Take Out, noting that both hip-hop stars have been struggling to sell records lately.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Teddi Mellencamp Says 'Pain and Discomfort' From Skin Replacement During Surgery Are 'Worth It'

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party
Related Posts
Cardi B and Offset Reunite on Christmas Despite Ugly Breakup

Cardi B and Offset Reunite on Christmas Despite Ugly Breakup

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Urges Trolls to 'STFU' for Accusing Her of Copying Nicki Minaj's Winter Outfit

Cardi B Urges Trolls to 'STFU' for Accusing Her of Copying Nicki Minaj's Winter Outfit

Cardi B and Offset Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent and 'Significant' Property Damage

Cardi B and Offset Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent and 'Significant' Property Damage

Latest News
Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Found Unresponsive in Bathroom
  • Dec 28, 2023

Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Found Unresponsive in Bathroom

Kanye West's Apology Post Over Anti-Semitic Rants Appears to Be AI-Generated
  • Dec 28, 2023

Kanye West's Apology Post Over Anti-Semitic Rants Appears to Be AI-Generated

Mariah Carey All Smiles in First Outing Since Bryan Tanaka's Split Confirmation
  • Dec 28, 2023

Mariah Carey All Smiles in First Outing Since Bryan Tanaka's Split Confirmation

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Lost Multiple Roles Amid Drug Probe Before Tragic Death
  • Dec 28, 2023

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Lost Multiple Roles Amid Drug Probe Before Tragic Death

'Raven's Home' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Thanks Disney After Engagement to Co-Star Johnno Wilson
  • Dec 28, 2023

'Raven's Home' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Thanks Disney After Engagement to Co-Star Johnno Wilson

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party
  • Dec 28, 2023

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Most Read
Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Jennifer Garner Appears Joyful During Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride With Pals on Christmas Eve

Jennifer Garner Appears Joyful During Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride With Pals on Christmas Eve

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health