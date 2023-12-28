Teddi Mellencamp Says 'Pain and Discomfort' From Skin Replacement During Surgery Are 'Worth It'

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum, who underwent a successful surgery on December 26, declares that she is 'so grateful' despite the 'pain and discomfort' from the procedure.

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she underwent a surgery for skin replacement due to skin cancer. Following the successful procedure, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" assured her fans that "pain and discomfort" from going under the knife were "all worth it."

On Wednesday, December 27, the 42-year-old ex-Bravo star offered details of the procedure that she did one day prior. In the caption of her new Instagram post, she first exclaimed, "Surgery went well!" She went on to write, "I specifically went through a 'wide excision melanoma, soft tissue defect reconstruction with adjacent tissue rearrangement.' "

Teddi explained, "Basically they cut out the area of my shoulder and replaced it with a flap of skin from below on my back (swipe to see the area before surgery)." She further assured her devotees, "But the pain and discomfort are all worth it."

The former reality TV star also voiced her appreciation for those who have supported her during her battle with skin cancer. "The outpouring of love and prayers in the comments and DMs has left me speechless (which is tough). I wish I could respond to everyone but please know I am forever grateful," she added.

Near the end of the caption, Teddi did not forget to encourage social media users to do a check-up. She penned, "Please get your skin checked. I promise you do not want to go through this. #skincancerawareness #melanomaawareness."

In the same post, Teddi uploaded a series of photos and a video from before and after the surgery. In one of the pictures, she offered a look at the large portion of her skin on her shoulder which had to be replaced. She also shared a photo of herself lying down in a hospital room as she gave a thumbs-up.

Meanwhile, in the clip, Teddi shared what she felt following the successful procedure. "It's very painful but I am so grateful and they did such a great job," she could be heard saying while eating a cracker on a hospital bed.

Back in October 2022, Teddi announced that she was diagnosed with stage 2 of skin cancer. Since then, she has undergone more than ten biopsies. Nearly one year later, in September, she revealed that she was doing another form of treatment called immunotherapy. On December 19, she stated that she was set to undergo a surgery for skin replacement upon learning that the immunotherapy treatment failed.

You can share this post!