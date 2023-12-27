Cardi B and Offset Reunite on Christmas Despite Ugly Breakup

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker and the 'Ric Flair Drip' emcee are uncovered to have spent Christmas with their children after she blasted him for doing her 'dirty.'

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and Offset have presented a united front for the sake of their children this holiday season. The estranged couple is revealed to have spent Christmas Day together with their little ones despite their split.

The hip-hop stars' togetherness on Christmas was evident through their social media updates. On Monday, December 25, they shared several videos on their respective Instagram accounts documenting their time with their two kids, daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, as well as other extended family members.

In footage captured by Offset, the kids were seen gleefully unwrapping their presents. Cardi, meanwhile, showed the kids with their new toys while also giving a look inside her huge mansion.

Upon seeing the videos, fans wondered if they didn't actually break up. "I thought she was back outside," one person commented on their social media posts. Another suggested that Cardi and Offset never separated to begin with, "Thought it would at least take till 2024 before Cardi ran back to Offset again. Apparently I was wrong."

"lol they fooled everyone," a third added. A fourth person asked, "Was all this break up thing a lie?" A fifth user claimed, "So they fooled us with the break up stuff," as someone else weighed in, "She can't stop loving him."

Some others, however, stressed that they were there for their children. "For the people in the comments, they have children together of course they're still gonna be around each other for the sake of the kids. do y'all think?" one person argued.

Another clapped back at the naysayers, "They aint back together just co-parenting for Kulture Respect that." A third fan also responded to the reconciliation speculation, "Christmas is for the kids y'all."

Cardi announced her split from Offset on Instagram Live earlier this month. A few days later, she lashed out at her estranged husband as she emotionally said, "He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl." She continued while crying, "After so many f**king years that I m***a f**kn helped your a**, not even a f**king thank you that I got from your b***h a**."

However, some music industry insiders thought that they were faking their split for publicity. "I don't believe they split. I know they have a project together that they plan on dropping soon. I think it's all just for [publicity,]" one of the insiders explained to Media Take Out, noting that both hip-hop stars have been struggling to sell records lately.

