 

Cher Files for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Months After Kidnapping Accusations

The 77-year-old submitted the filing on Wednesday, December 27, claiming that her 47-year-old son is 'substantially unable to manage his own financial resources.'

AceShowbiz - It looks like Cher doesn't trust her son Elijah Blue Allman when it comes to making financial decisions. According to new reports, the music icon has filed for a conservatorship to control access to his money.

"[Cher] has been unable to discuss Elijah's preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator because given Elijah's current mental and physical health issues," the docs read, "discussed in detail in the concurrently filed Confidential Supplemental Information, he is unable to form or express a preference concerning the appointment of a conservator for his estate."

It added, "[Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah's life at risk."

Months prior, Cher was accused of kidnapping Elijah from a hotel room while he was trying to reunite with his then-wife, Marieangela King, on their wedding anniversary. "On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room," she said in her declaration to the court.

"I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother," Marieangela continued. "I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts."

Cher, however, has shut down the allegations. "That rumor is not true," she said in an interview with PEOPLE. While she refused to further address the allegations, the singer said the private family matter was related to Elijah's struggles with substance abuse and addiction.

"I'm not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't," she said. "I'm a mother. This is my job - one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is."

