Cher Cozies Up to Boyfriend A.E. During Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week

The 77-year-old singer/actress is photographed cuddling with her 37-year-old boyfriend while sitting at the front row at the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Balmain show.

Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cher is bringing her boyfriend Alexander Edwards a.k.a. A.E. to Paris Fashion Week. The 77-year-old singer/actress was photographed cuddling with her boyfriend while sitting at the front row at the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Balmain show.

At the Wednesday, February 28 show, Cher looked stunning in black tops and jeans. She completed her look with styling her iconic long hair in sleek waves.

As for AE, the music producer rocked matching black tuxedo-style jackets. He wore heavy statement jewelry, including a crucifix ring, for their rare public outing.

Paris Fashion Week is an important event for the couple as they first met there last October. Speaking of their romance, Cher told Parade magazine, "It took me completely by surprise. I mean, it was ridiculous. I wasn't looking for it at all. It just happened."

She further recalled when the 37-year-old presented her with a diamond ring last Christmas. She said, "Christmas morning, he gave me a bag and it had these beautiful handmade books and a beautiful pen - just amazing! And then he went, 'Oh, wait, I forgot this one.' And I opened it up and there was the most amazing diamond ring I've ever seen."

The "Turn Back Time" hitmaker admitted she has a "great" time with A.E. She gushed to Extra, "I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together. We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He's a got a great sense of humor, he's got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other."

She additionally talked about how their 40-year age gap affected their conversation. She revealed, "Sometimes I'm talking to him and he has no idea who I'm talking about. The other day, I said, 'Do you know who, I don't know, [1940s Hollywood star] Clark Gable, [is]?' Somebody said, 'Yes, of course,' but most of my references… He'll look at me and go, 'I wasn't born yet.' "

