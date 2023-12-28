 

Kevin Hart Slaps Tasha K With New Lawsuit for Threatening to Release Interview With His Ex-Assistant

In the interview, the comedian's ex-assistant, Miesha Shakes, touches on several legal disputes in which he had been involved and alleges that he has a gambling addiction and is a habitual cheater.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart is another celebrity to have taken legal action against Tasha K. The "Central Intelligence" actor slaps the YouTuber with a new lawsuit for allegedly threatening to release a bombshell interview with his former assistant.

In the legal docs, the 44-year-old claimed Tasha and his ex-assistant Miesha Shakes tried extorting him out of $250,000 as a "ransom" payment to not air the interview about his personal life. The comic himself insisted that Miesha's statements in the sit-down were "false and defamatory."

Kevin said Tasha and Miesha warned him that the interview about his marriage and business dealings would be "damaging to [his] reputation." According to the comedian, Tasha even posted a "teaser" that "included a statement from [her] at the 2:06 mark of the video specifically warning that 'when you don't pay, we have to get money by any means necessary.' "

Kevin's team later contacted the police and sent Tasha a cease and desist letter, noting that Miesha had previously signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement as well as a Confidentiality Agreement while working for Kevin from 2017 until 2020. However, on December 22, Tasha allegedly told Kevin that she would be posting the full interview, which went live that evening on her subscription-based website.

In the interview, Miesha touched on several legal disputes in which he had been involved. She also alleged that the father of four has a gambling addiction and is a habitual cheater.

Kevin is now suing both women for extortion and invasion of privacy. He is also suing Miesha for breach of contract and defamation. Meanwhile, he is also trying to get Tasha for intentional interference with contractual relations.

