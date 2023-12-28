 

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Pens Sweet Tribute on Their 16th Anniversary Amid His Dementia Battle

The model and the 'Die Hard' actor, who tied the knot in 2009 and share 11-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn together, celebrated their special milestone on December 27.

AceShowbiz - Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming celebrated a special milestone in their relationship. To mark their 16th anniversary, the model penned a sweet tribute to her "special" husband on social media.

On Wednesday, December 27, the 45-year-old shared two photos of her and the "Die Hard" actor on Instagram. "16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows," she wrote, adding a white heart emoji.

Emma and Bruce tied the knot in 2009. They shared 11-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn together. Bruce himself was previously married to Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000. The former couple shared three daughters together, 35-year-old Rumer Willis, 32-year-old Scout Willis and 29-year-old Tallulah Willis.

More than a month ago, Emma admitted she feels fortunate for the "resources" she has during such a difficult time even though she feels "guilty" that others don't have access to them as well.

She told Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper, "I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't. When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that." She added, "When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern."

