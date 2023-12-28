Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Pens Sweet Tribute on Their 16th Anniversary Amid His Dementia Battle

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming celebrated a special milestone in their relationship. To mark their 16th anniversary, the model penned a sweet tribute to her "special" husband on social media.

On Wednesday, December 27, the 45-year-old shared two photos of her and the "Die Hard" actor on Instagram. "16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows," she wrote, adding a white heart emoji.

Emma and Bruce tied the knot in 2009. They shared 11-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn together. Bruce himself was previously married to Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000. The former couple shared three daughters together, 35-year-old Rumer Willis, 32-year-old Scout Willis and 29-year-old Tallulah Willis.

More than a month ago, Emma admitted she feels fortunate for the "resources" she has during such a difficult time even though she feels "guilty" that others don't have access to them as well.

She told Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper, "I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't. When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that." She added, "When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern."

