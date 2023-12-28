Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Cover Images/Daniel Robertson Celebrity

The former 'That '70s Show' star has been transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano a few months after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a rape case.

AceShowbiz - Danny Masterson's mugshot has been released as he's been transferred to state prison. The "That '70s Show" alum, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a rape case, appeared disheveled in the picture.

In the mugshot obtained by TMZ, the 47-year-old's hair and beard looked messy. The actor kept his mouth shut and didn't crack a smile.

Danny checked in at North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA on Wednesday, December 27. He was previously being held in L.A. County Men's Central Jail.

Danny was convicted of raping two women 20 years ago in May and in September. On November 3, court documents obtained by The Blast showed he had formally raised an appeal against his punishment.

His lawyer, Shawn Halley, vowed to appeal and insisted she was confident Masterson's conviction would be overturned, shortly after Danny was sentenced. "The errors which occurred in this case are substantial and unfortunately, led to verdicts which are not supported by the evidence," Shawn said.

"And though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes they get it wrong. And that's what happened here," the lawyer added. "Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted and we and the appellate lawyers - the best and the brightest in the country - are confident that these convictions will be overturned."

In the wake of his sentencing, his wife Bijou Phillips, who had been by her spouse's side throughout court proceedings, filed for divorce. The actor subsequently agreed to give the 43-year-old singer-and-actress legal and physical custody of their nine-year-old daughter Fianna.

