 

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Look Adorable in Matching Pajamas

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Look Adorable in Matching Pajamas
Cover Images/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

The 'I Quit Drinking' singer treats her Instagram followers to a slew of new pictures featuring how she spent the holiday season with the 'Outer Banks' actor.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes had a joyful holiday together. The country singer treated her Instagram followers to a slew of new pictures featuring how she spent the holiday season with her actor beau.

In the first pic, the couple could be seen wearing matching pajamas and cuddling up to each other in front of a decorated Christmas tree. The two were joined by their dogs in the adorable snap.

Another snap, meanwhile, saw the "I Quit Drinking" songstress kissing one of her pooches. The post also included a happy photo of Kelsea and Chase posing with friends and having a fun game with cards. The lovebirds were also pictured twinning in reindeer sweaters. "merry chrysler," Kelsea wrote in the caption, adding a Christmas tree emoji.

The lovely snaps arrived after Kelsea set the record straight about the alleged feud between her and Chase's ex-girlfriend and "Outer Banks" co-star Madelyn Cline. "I met [Madelyn], and I talked to her, and she's lovely and I think she's wildly talented," she explained in the November 29 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

The singer added, "I think the internet did its best to make it really weird, and it just didn't work for them. I'm stoked to be on set and vibe with everyone."

In the episode, Kelsea also praised the exes for being able to continue working together despite their history. "I think [Chase and Madelyn] have a beautiful working relationship, and I'm excited to hang with her," Kelsea noted. "People want drama, they don't want consistency and happiness."

The musician added that being "insecure" about Chase and Madelyn's past would only indicate "way more about my insecurity with myself and my relationship." She elaborated, "And I don't feel insecure with my relationship, and I don't feel insecure about myself."

