Fans Poke Fun at Chris Brown Due to His Unrecognizable Look in Throwback Pic

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown wants everyone to know how he looked like when he was younger. However, when the R&B star shared a throwback picture on Instagram, fans couldn't help but poke fun at him due to his unrecognizable look.



The 34-year-old posted the image on Tuesday, December 26. Alongside the snap, in which his hair looked like Katt Williams, he wrote, "MY DAD SHOWED ME THIS AND I ALMOST PASSED OUT LAUGHING. THIS IS BEFORE THE CSIZZLE DAYS… comment your best R&B singer name in comments."

The post has since been flooded with hilarious comments. "Lord Farquaad lookin ahh,” “I thought this was @sanaalathan as a kid lol,” “Not the Kyla Pratt in love in basketball look” and “Why I bought this was Gina from Martin,” were just a few of the many comments.

