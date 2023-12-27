 

Taylor Swift's Parents Pictured With Travis Kelce's Dad Together for First Time at Chiefs Game

Scott and Andrea Swift were seen mingling with Ed Kelce in the NFL star's suite before the Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which ended with a shock Chiefs loss.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's parents were pictured with Travis Kelce's dad together for the first time on Christmas Day. Scott and Andrea Swift were seen mingling with Ed Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25.

In a photo captured by Chiefs fan Jacklyn Chappell Snider, the threesome were joined by Taylor in the NFL star's suite before the Christmas Day showdown. They appeared to be engrossed in conversation while the Grammy winner took a sip of drink with a straw.

According to the fan who took the picture, Ed appeared to be alone in the suite for a while before the game and took photos with fans through the suite's glass before Taylor arrived with her family. The pop superstar's brother Austin Swift and his girlfriend Sydney Ness also attended the game, which unfortunately ended with a 20-14 Chiefs loss.

After the game, Taylor and Travis were seen holding hands as they walked down an Arrowhead Stadium hallway. Trying to keep a positive attitude despite the disappointing result, the Grammy winner flashed a smile while walking next to her boyfriend. The tight end, meanwhile, looked a bit glum as he kept his head down.

The 34-year-old singer/songwriter wore a black-and-gray plaid miniskirt, red sweater, black tights, black heeled loafers and a black cashmere bomber jacket. During the game, she added a Santa hat with Travis' jersey number 87 on the fur trim. Meanwhile, the athlete, who is also 34 years old, traded his football uniform for a Chiefs letterman jacket and a cable white knit sweater with gray trousers.

Travis' mom Donna Kelce missed the game as she opted to cheer on her other son Jason Kelce, whose team the Philadelphia Eagles also played against the New York Giants on Christmas Day. Donna told PEOPLE about her festive plans earlier this month, "I will be in Philadelphia for Christmas, spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad."

