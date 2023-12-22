 

Taylor Swift Won't Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce's Family

While the pop superstar reportedly will accompany her boyfriend at work on Christmas and New Year's Eve, the NFL star's mom Donna has chosen to be in Philadelphia to watch her eldest Jason Kelce's game against the Giants on Christmas Day.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift won't be spending Christmas with her boyfriend Travis Kelce's family. The 34-year-old singer's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player, also 34, hit the headlines when she watched him play from the stands at The Arrowhead Stadium in September next to Travis' mum Donna, 71, while wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jersey.

Donna has now revealed that as both her sons have football games on Christmas Day, she is going to spend December 25 in Philadelphia to watch her eldest boy Jason Kelce, 36, and the Eagles take on the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, Travis will be in Kansas City with the Chiefs and Taylor as the team goes head to head with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Donna told PEOPLE about her festive plans, "I will be in Philadelphia for Christmas, spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad." Along with Jason, the football mum will be celebrating Christmas with her oldest boy's wife Kylie Kelce and their children, daughter Wyatt, three, son Elliotte, two, and their daughter Bennett, who was born in March.

Donna added about how she will also travel to Kansas City to watch Travis' game, which is presumed to be the one against the Cincinnati Bengals scheduled for December 31, with "family, friends and Chiefs fans." She said, "I understand that it's part of the job. I embrace the holiday games and enjoy the special days with our football family."

Donna also stressed even though the Kelces will be apart over Christmas, they will all get together "on another day" to celebrate. She added, "Santa somehow has always been able to find families who work on Christmas Day on an alternate date."

An insider previously told Page Six about Taylor's plans to spend Christmas and New Year with Travis, "She'll for sure be at (his) games."

