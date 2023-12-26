Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Cover Images/Instagram/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker brings her family, including mom Andrea and brother Austin, to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, which ends up with the home team's loss.

Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is staying by Travis Kelce's side through ups and downs. The singer/songwriter has been spotted walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend after the Kansas City Chiefs' shock loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at a Christmas Day game.

On Monday, December 25, the pair were pictured holding hands as they walked down an Arrowhead Stadium hallway after the game. Kansas City Star photojournalist Nick Wagner shared the photo on his Instagram Story and captioned it, "Spent my Christmas waiting for these two lovebirds."

Trying to keep a positive attitude despite the disappointing result, the Grammy winner flashed a smile while walking next to her boyfriend. The tight end, meanwhile, looked a bit glum as he kept his head down.

Taylor wore a black-and-gray plaid miniskirt, red sweater, black tights, black heeled loafers and a black cashmere bomber jacket. During the game, she added a Santa hat with Travis' jersey number 87 on the fur trim.

Travis traded his football uniform for a Chiefs letterman jacket and a cable white knit sweater with gray trousers. It's unclear where they were headed for after the game, but the Christmas Day showdown was a family affair for Taylor, who brought her family.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand after the Chiefs' loss at Christmas Day game.

Earlier before the game, Taylor's mother Andrea was seen riding in the front passenger seat of a private golf cart driving them around. The Grammy winner sat behind her mother and next to Taylor was someone dressing as Santa Claus.

The man who was dressed in a festive Santa Claus costume was reportedly the pop superstar's brother Austin Swift. His girlfriend Sydney Ness was also seen in Travis' family box, as were Taylor's father Scott and Travis' father Ed. When the game ended 20-14 for Raiders' win, Taylor was caught on TV cameras consoling Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, who was visibly upset as she put her hands on her mouth.

Taylor is expected to also attend against the Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31 at 4:25 P.M. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.

You can share this post!