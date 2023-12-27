Ken Jennings Weighs In on Mayim Bialik's Shocking Firing From 'Jeopardy!'

NBC TV

In a new interview, Jennings, who has been named as the sole host on 'Jeopardy!', admits that the 'Big Bang Theory' alum's firing from the popular game show comes as a surprise even for him.

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ken Jennings has broken his silence on Mayim Bialik's exit from "Jeopardy!". In a new interview published on Tuesday, December 26, Jennings admitted that Bialik's firing from the popular game show came as a surprise even for him.

"It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I'm gonna miss her," the 49-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter. Jennings, however, noted, "I can't speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."

He went on to say, "I'm just a fan of 'Jeopardy!' and I'm always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster. It's kind of a weird thing to try to bring back an ex-contestant to host, and I've obviously been learning as I go."

"But I loved growing up with 'Jeopardy!' where Alex was the host of that show for almost 38 years, and people just kind of felt like he was part of their family, and it's impossible to fill those shoes," he said of former host Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020. "But it's such an honor and hopefully I look forward to 37 more years of doing it, when I'll be a very, very old man."

Bialik revealed that she was let go as one of the co-hosts of "Jeopardy!" in an Instagram post earlier this month. "As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," she wrote in a statement on Instagram on Friday, December 15. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!"

"The Big Bang Theory" alum went on addressing her Emmys nomination, saying, "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

Toward the end of her message, the actress expressed gratitude to everyone who has been supporting her, "For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you." She simply captioned the post, "Jeopardy! Announcement."

Sony, on the other hand, confirmed the firing in its own statement which was issued hours later. "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated 'Jeopardy!'," the statement read. "We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to 'Jeopardy!', and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

You can share this post!