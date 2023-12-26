Shannen Doherty Hopeful for 'Beautiful' 2024 Following a 'Contentious Year'

Instagram Celebrity

In a new episode of her podcast 'Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty', the former star of 'Charmed' reflects on her life in 2023 and shares her hopes for the upcoming year.

Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty is looking forward to 2024. In a new episode of her podcast "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty", the former star of "Charmed" reflected on her life in 2023 and shared her hopes for the upcoming year.

"This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we're here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin, who don't walk away, who love us unconditionally, and that have the same beliefs and morals and standards and people who have character," the 52-year-old star said. "I'm just so thankful really to be here for it."

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, who was joined by her mom Rosa Doherty in the Monday, December 25 episode, continued, "I even got to schedule my cancer infusions where I would be recovered completely from it for Christmas."

Of her health struggle, Shannen said on her podcast, "For me, it's been a turbulent year, some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear." The star, however, remains hopeful of 2024, saying, "But with all of that, I have found... I was actually saying this to myself the other night, 'God I think I'm actually starting to live the happiest version of myself.' "

"Even though it's been such a contentious year for me," she added. "For some reason it just feels it's gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive." She additionally believes that "next year's going to be beautiful."

Shannen has been battling cancer for the past 8 years. The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She later revealed in February 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. In June, she shared that the cancer had also spread to her brain which required her to undergo a surgery to remove a tumor in her head.

As if her health issue wasn't enough, the actress split from her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, around the time of her surgery in January. She eventually announced her divorce from Kurt in April, adding that he had been cheating on her for many months.

