Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG
The 'Color Purple' star gets fans more convinced that she has given birth to her first child with her boyfriend after sharing a video of the couple making cookies together despite the rapper's recent denial.

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Social media users just can't stop scrutinizing every little detail about Halle Bailey amid her pregnancy rumors. The singer/actress has just shared a video of her making Christmas cookies together with DDG and it only made people more convinced that she has given birth to their first child.

On Monday, December 25, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram Story to show a fun activity she did with her boyfriend on the holiday. In the clip, the pair were pressing cookie cutters on thin dough.

At one point, Halle got up from her seat, showing the midsection of her body which had been hidden under baggy clothes before. "We're getting the hang of it!!" she wrote over the video, adding three red heart emojis.

While "The Little Mermaid (2023)" actress appears to no longer sport a baby bump, social media users noticed the way she got up, which is believed to have given a hint that she recently welcomed her baby. "Definitely got up from the table like a mom that recently gave birth. Congratulations to them," one person commented.

A second person claimed, "She had the Baby...I know that 'post pregnancy get up' anywhere lol." Another similarly remarked, "Thats that fresh out of labor get up." A fourth said, "She in pain getting up from them stitches."

"That stand up is definitely the postpartum stand up I have six kids I definitely know wtf going on congratulations," a fifth user weighed in, while some others told people to mind their own business. "Ctfu baby or not I hope she NEVER share bc y'all are wild," one of the comments read.

"Y'all don't think it weird to be worried about someone else's uterus," another clapped back at the speculators. Someone else, however, argued, "No what's weird is her acting like she not pregnant and acting like she ain't have no baby."

Just one day before, DDG appeared to debunk speculation that he and Halle had welcomed their first child together. The speculation arose following the couple's cheerful Christmas posts. The 26-year-old tweeted on Saturday, "life is amazing," leading everyone to believe that he's has become a father. Laughing off the speculation, he wrote on early Sunday, December 24, "blogs be spinnin narratives like a mf lol.. i fw the hustle tho i get it."

