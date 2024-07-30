 
Kevin Smith Considering 'Mallrats 2' as a Tribute to Shannen Doherty
The director reveals his final conversation with the actress, who passed away on July 13 after battling cancer, and his plans for a 'Mallrats' sequel in her memory.

  Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kevin Smith discussed his plans for a sequel to his 1995 cult film "Mallrats" as a tribute to the late Shannen Doherty. Doherty, who played Rene Mosier in the original film, passed away on July 13 after a battle with cancer.

Smith revealed that Doherty had expressed a desire to do a Mallrats sequel in their recent conversations. The sequel, titled "Twilight of the Mallrats", was written several years ago and had stalled due to studio issues. However, Smith suggested that the project may be revived in Doherty's memory.

"At the very least, as a 'for Shannen,' that'd be a cool thing to do," Smith said.

Smith also shared his memories of his first Comic-Con experience in 1995, where Mallrats was promoted with Doherty's attendance. He credited Doherty's presence with the film's positive reception at the event, highlighting her credibility with the audience.

Smith also revealed that he and Doherty had discussed her attending Vulgarathon, a film event in New Jersey. He expressed his desire for Doherty to watch Mallrats in their theater, saying it would have been a special moment.

In January, Smith appeared on Doherty's podcast, "Let's Be Clear", where they discussed the Twilight of the Mallrats script. Doherty expressed her enthusiasm for the project, reading a scene from the script in a later podcast episode.

Following Doherty's death, one of Smith's producers suggested revisiting the Mallrats sequel. Smith expressed his openness to the idea, noting that it could be a fitting tribute to the actress.

