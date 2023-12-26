 

'Joker' Director Treats Fans to New 'Folie a Deux' Photos on Christmas

Warner Bros. Pictures
Todd Phillips unleashes two never-before-seen still images from the upcoming musical thriller featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady GaGa while wishing people 'a happy holiday.'

AceShowbiz - Todd Phillips has treated fans to new photos from "Joker: Folie a Deux" to celebrate the holidays. On Christmas day, Monday, December 25, the director unveiled two never-before-seen pictures from the upcoming sequel through his official Instagram page.

The first image gives a peek at Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) locked behind bars. The photo is taken from outside of what appears to be a cell window with the number "E258" above it.

The second photo sets a very different tone, with Lady GaGa's Harley Quinn gazing sweetly at Arthur, who sports his signature Joker makeup and suit. In contrast to Arthur's look, GaGa's Harley wears plain clothes with natural makeup.

"Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year," Phillips wrote in the caption.

Plot details have been kept under wraps, but it has been reported that the film would be a musical. Phillips is back as director and also writes the script with Scott Silver.

Filming officially wrapped up in April. In November, cinematographer Lawrence Sher teased that "Joker 2" is "a big swing" and will be "really surprising to people." He told Definition Magazine, "We've got the new Joker coming out next year and were just finishing up post-production on it. This movie is a big swing and it’s going to be really surprising to people. I'm so excited for everyone to see it."

Zazie Beetz is set to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey have also been added to the cast in undisclosed roles.

While keeping his role under wraps, Gleeson revealed that he had joined the movie to have the chance to work with Joaquin again after the pair collaborated on the 2004 film "The Village". He said, "It wasn't the material, which is a great way to get me out of having to answer any questions about the criteria. It was the achievement of the first film. I worked with Joaquin before on 'The Village'... And so I knew him from then."

The "Joker" sequel is slated to arrive in U.S. theaters on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after the first film was released.

