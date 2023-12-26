Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Peacock Celebrity

The 'Braxton Family Values' alum and her attorney boyfriend take to their Instagram accounts to announce their second engagement just weeks after they reconciled.

Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson have something more to celebrate on Christmas. The "Braxton Family Values" alum and her boyfriend announced their second engagement just weeks after they reconciled.

On Monday, December 25, Tamar took to her Instagram account to share some videos of her spending Christmas along with her now-fiancee. The couple could be seen rocking matching pajamas with one video featuring JR proposing to the "All the Way Home" singer.

Celebrating the big moment, Tamar wrote in the caption, "3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER…. Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation … we knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered."

"So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes," the 46-year-old star went on saying. "I love you with my entire heart and from now on our troubles are miles away….I'm having myself a Merry little Christmas now."

JR, meanwhile, made use of his own page to share a better look at her engagement ring. "Merry Christmas from our family! Love @tamarbraxton forever…," so he gushed in the caption.

In the comments section, some of Tamar's famous friends expressed their happiness for her. Taraji P. Henson left a congratulatory comment which read, "So happy for you sis. You deserve all the good this world has to offer." Supa Cent echoed the sentiment, saying, "Yasssss Tamar!!! Congratulations queen."

However, some fans were against the re-engagement. "After watching Tommiee's interview…. he rub me the wronggg wwaayyy," one said. Another said, "Something not right about dude."

Tamar and JR's second engagement came after JR announced their split in October. "Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy and being a better person," he said at the time. "What happened and why - that's our private place. No, I never cheated. No, I wasn't there when she was at her mothers place when her car was burglarized. No, I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame."

He continued, "I have always represented famous people and the truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down QueensCourt several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love and it didn't end how I wanted it." Concluding his post, the attorney wrote, "So, I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The two then decided to give their romance another try. JR confirmed their reconciliation earlier this month, writing a lengthy message that read, "Are we willing to not give up on our partners no matter what happens? Are we willing to set aside our own egos to protect what is still left of our love? Lots of questions, but the answer is: I had to fight hard to push past the hurt, and past my own ego, because God kept bringing me back to how much I love @tamarbraxton - and yet, I still needed to heal to see the beauty of our love."

You can share this post!