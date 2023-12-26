Megan Fox Puts on Busty Display in Revealing Dress for Dinner Date With Machine Gun Kelly

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

While grabbing dinner with the 'Rap Devil' spitter at a restaurant in Malibu on Christmas Eve, the 'Transformers' actress leaves little to the imagination in a sizzling white dress.

Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox donned a revealing outfit for a date night with Machine Gun Kelly. While spending Christmas Eve with the "Rap Devil" spitter, the "Transformers" actress put on a busty display in a sizzling dress.

In pictures published by Daily Mail on Monday, December 25, the 37-year-old actress could be seen showing off her cleavage in a white dress that came with an off-the-shoulder and very low-cut design. The revealing gown, which was long enough to trail down her back, also had several cut-outs around the wearer's body.

Megan also wore a white coat, which was long enough to nearly reach her ankles, over her shoulders. To enhance the look, she added a pair of clear platform open-toe high heels, a long necklace and silver clutch. While parting her bangs in the middle, she styled her red hair into a high bun.

The "Expend4bles" actress wore the nearly all-white outfit for the romantic night out with MGK. The two were caught on camera together at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday night, December 24. After grabbing dinner at the famous restaurant, they were spotted getting into a car together. He opened the door of the black luxury vehicle for her before she sat in the passenger seat and he drove.

In contrast to Megan, MGK arrived at the venue in an all-black get-up. He sported a long-sleeved black top that came with a plunging neckline and a pair of loose matching wide-leg leather pants, which were long enough to nearly cover his pair of black boots. The leather shoes had white graphics on their front side. In addition, he accessorized himself with a pair of earrings and a necklace.

The new sighting came a few weeks after it was reported that Megan and MGK, who have been in an on-and-off romance since 2020, are still doing what it takes to fix their relationship. Earlier in December, a source spilled to Us Weekly, "Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship. They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next."

"They love each other and have passion in droves, but that passion goes both ways," the source continued. "They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it's been a struggle."

