 

Megan Fox Puts on Busty Display in Revealing Dress for Dinner Date With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox Puts on Busty Display in Revealing Dress for Dinner Date With Machine Gun Kelly
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

While grabbing dinner with the 'Rap Devil' spitter at a restaurant in Malibu on Christmas Eve, the 'Transformers' actress leaves little to the imagination in a sizzling white dress.

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox donned a revealing outfit for a date night with Machine Gun Kelly. While spending Christmas Eve with the "Rap Devil" spitter, the "Transformers" actress put on a busty display in a sizzling dress.

In pictures published by Daily Mail on Monday, December 25, the 37-year-old actress could be seen showing off her cleavage in a white dress that came with an off-the-shoulder and very low-cut design. The revealing gown, which was long enough to trail down her back, also had several cut-outs around the wearer's body.

Megan also wore a white coat, which was long enough to nearly reach her ankles, over her shoulders. To enhance the look, she added a pair of clear platform open-toe high heels, a long necklace and silver clutch. While parting her bangs in the middle, she styled her red hair into a high bun.

  Editors' Pick

The "Expend4bles" actress wore the nearly all-white outfit for the romantic night out with MGK. The two were caught on camera together at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday night, December 24. After grabbing dinner at the famous restaurant, they were spotted getting into a car together. He opened the door of the black luxury vehicle for her before she sat in the passenger seat and he drove.

In contrast to Megan, MGK arrived at the venue in an all-black get-up. He sported a long-sleeved black top that came with a plunging neckline and a pair of loose matching wide-leg leather pants, which were long enough to nearly cover his pair of black boots. The leather shoes had white graphics on their front side. In addition, he accessorized himself with a pair of earrings and a necklace.

The new sighting came a few weeks after it was reported that Megan and MGK, who have been in an on-and-off romance since 2020, are still doing what it takes to fix their relationship. Earlier in December, a source spilled to Us Weekly, "Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship. They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next."

"They love each other and have passion in droves, but that passion goes both ways," the source continued. "They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it's been a struggle."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Joker' Director Treats Fans to New 'Folie a Deux' Photos on Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Has Fun Sledding and Caroling at Exciting Christmas Party
Related Posts
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted on 'Cozy' Date Night Amid On-and-Off Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted on 'Cozy' Date Night Amid On-and-Off Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Struggling to Repair Their Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Struggling to Repair Their Relationship

Megan Fox Hopes Her Sons Grow Up to Be Unlike Any of Her Exes

Megan Fox Hopes Her Sons Grow Up to Be Unlike Any of Her Exes

Megan Fox Stayed Away From Fashion Amid Struggle With Fame

Megan Fox Stayed Away From Fashion Amid Struggle With Fame

Latest News
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Announce Baby No. 3 News on Christmas
  • Dec 26, 2023

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Announce Baby No. 3 News on Christmas

Diddy All Smiles in New Family Christmas Pictures Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits
  • Dec 26, 2023

Diddy All Smiles in New Family Christmas Pictures Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Has Fun Sledding and Caroling at Exciting Christmas Party
  • Dec 26, 2023

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Has Fun Sledding and Caroling at Exciting Christmas Party

Megan Fox Puts on Busty Display in Revealing Dress for Dinner Date With Machine Gun Kelly
  • Dec 26, 2023

Megan Fox Puts on Busty Display in Revealing Dress for Dinner Date With Machine Gun Kelly

'Joker' Director Treats Fans to New 'Folie a Deux' Photos on Christmas
  • Dec 26, 2023

'Joker' Director Treats Fans to New 'Folie a Deux' Photos on Christmas

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation
  • Dec 26, 2023

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Most Read
Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

Sydney Sweeney Chooses This Classic Christmas Gift for Her Family

Sydney Sweeney Chooses This Classic Christmas Gift for Her Family