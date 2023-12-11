 

Tamar Braxton's Beau Jeremy Robinson Admits He's Accountable for Tommie Lee Drama

Jeremy admits that he did several 'dumb' things and voices his regret for going out with Tommie after the 'Baddies' star exposed his DMs to her following his reconciliation with Tamar.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Robinson has taken accountability amid drama with Tamar Braxton and Tommie Lee. The "Who Can I Run To?" singer's beau admitted that he "never should have gone out" with Tommie.

Jeremy made use of Instagram Story to share his thoughts on his November outing with Tommie and his relationship with Tamar. Over a black screen, he penned, "As a man, I stand on being accountable… I never should have gone out with that lady. I never should have had conversations with her. I regret all of it!"

"I should have never done that to Tamar," he went on to write. "She is an amazing woman. I did some dumb s**t while I was single. I love her and I'm glad I have my woman back. This too shall pass and I'll spend the rest of my life protecting my queen."

  Editors' Pick

Jeremy's statement was later reposted by a blog via Instagram. It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user hilariously asked, "Who wrote that for him? She said give me yo phone! 'I never should've went out with that lady… protect my queen,' " adding a slew of laughing emojis.

Jeremy's social media post came after he attended an Atlanta Hawks basketball game with Tommie in November. Around one week later, he sparked reconciliation rumors with Tamar after watching an NFL game together on November 26.

Later on, Tamar deemed Tommie a "crackhead" during the singer's show at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida. While speaking to concertgoers, she stated, "Y'all are lying if you thought I would let my man go just because he took a crackhead to a basketball game."

Recently, Tommie gave her response by sharing screenshots of her Instagram Direct Messages with Jeremy. In the snaps, it could be seen that she first slid into his DM and praised his look, leading to him inviting her for dinner.

In addition to the screenshots, Tommie explained her side of the story. In a video, she claimed, "From there, he was thirsty." She then asked, "What's wrong with me going to a game? What is wrong with the situation is that that is your man, as you call it."

