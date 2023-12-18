 

Tamar Braxton Called 'Cringe' for Showing Off Nearly Naked Look Before Show

Cover Images/Vince Flores
Celebrity

The 'All the Way Home' singer comes under fire just days after she appeared to fire back at her ex-pal LeTroy Davis, who accused her of only caring about fame.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton got trolled over her latest social media post. The "All the Way Home" singer tried to show some skin in a pre-show picture. However, instead of getting praised by online users, she found herself being labeled as "cringe."

In the said picture, which was posted on Instagram Story, the 46-year-old went nearly naked in a fishnet stocking. She covered her breast with her two hands and put a Santa Claus emoji to cover her genitalia. On the top of the snap, she simply wrote, "Showtime."

The post has since been re-shared by some blogs on Instagram, prompting people to offer their two cents. "She just doesn't have s3x appeal. Just go sing. This is cringe," one person argued.

"She didn't HAVE to do this!!!! there was absolutely NO reason whatsoever for this," another commented. "She needs too much attention and validation at her big age," a third opined, while another added, "She's so cringy."

The criticism continued with one writing, "Girl, you are entirely too old for this s**t." Someone else chimed in, "No one asked for this. Boo, you ate Beautiful without stripping down for all to see. Go perform and love yourself! Drop that trash heap of a man and go heal."

Just a few days before the backlash, Tamar appeared to fire back at her ex-pal LeTroy Davis, who accused her of only caring about fame. Via X, formerly known as Twitter, she penned, "Some of y'all really owe me an apology. Seriously!! y'all believe ANYTHING negative ANYONE says about me. SMH," adding a broken red heart emoji.

