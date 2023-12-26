Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Kids to New York Knicks Game on Fun Christmas Outing

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Chrissy's Court' star and the 'All of Me' singer, who have been spending Christmas holidays in New York City, enjoy the Knicks' game against Milwaukee Bucks with their eldest kids Luna and Miles.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated Christmas with a fun outing. While spending the special holiday with their children, the "Chrissy's Court" star and the "All of Me" hitmaker took some of their kids to a New York Knicks game.

On Monday, December 25, the 38-year-old star and the 44-year-old singer were spotted out and about on Celebrity Row courtside at Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks play against the Milwaukee Bucks. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that the two brought along their first child Luna as well as second child Miles.

In the photos, Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles were captured having a blast while watching the match. At one point, they struck a pose for a picture together. In the particular snap, Luna, who sat in between John and Chrissy, flashed her adorable smile as she waved one of her hands to the camera. Chrissy also waved her hand at the camera while hugging Miles, who was sitting on her lap.

During the game, the four of them took their chance to pose for a photo with former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, who played six seasons in the NBA with the team. At that time, Luna could not help but show her excitement through her facial expression. In the group snap, Luna was seen adoringly looking at a big screen at the venue. Meanwhile, Miles confidently smiled while sitting on his mother's lap next to Carmelo.

Chrissy, John and the two kids did not forget to take another family picture to show off their stunning looks for the basketball match. In the photo, the model donned a revealing outfit, consisting of black clothing pieces, while the singer kept his body warm in a brown sweater and matching coat. As for Luna, she looked cute in a nearly all-white get-up with a pair of pink high boots. Miles, on the other hand, sported a black-and-white ensemble.

Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles appeared to have brushed shoulders with other famous stars who also watched the game. Among them was rapper/actor 50 Cent, who arrived at the Madison Square Garden with his 10-year-old son Sire Jackson. Aside from them, comedians Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock were also caught on camera celebrating Christmas at the venue.

