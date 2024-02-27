 

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Trolled After Showing PDA on Instagram Live

The pair pack on PDA during their Instagram Live session where they could be seen spending some quality time with Tamar's son, though fans are not having it.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Love is definitely in the air for Tamar Braxton and her fiance Jeremy Robinson a.k.a. JR. The pair showed it by packing on PDA during their Instagram Live session, though fans were not having it.

During the live streaming, Tamar and JR could be seen spending some quality time alongside her son Logan. At one point, JR affectionately caressed Tamar's back as she was chatting with someone else on the line.

The "Braxton Family Values" star's son also appeared to be in high spirits during their outing. The young boy was dancing happily in front of the camera as they were seemingly waiting for their car in a lobby.

Despite the lovely interaction in the video from the Live, some Internet users were not happy. "Get you a new man," one fan urged. Another user added, "Was he not with [Tommie Lee] just a few months ago?" One critic said, "Why is he rubbing all on her with her kid right there that's annoying."

Tamar and JR announced their second engagement just weeks after they reconciled in December 2023. On Monday, December 25, Tamar took to her Instagram account to share some videos of her spending Christmas along with her now-fiancee. The couple could be seen rocking matching pajamas with one video featuring JR proposing to the "All the Way Home" singer.

Celebrating the big moment, Tamar wrote in the caption, "3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER…. Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation … we knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered."

"So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes," the 46-year-old star went on saying. "I love you with my entire heart and from now on our troubles are miles away….I'm having myself a Merry little Christmas now."

