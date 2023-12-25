Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo

Instagram Celebrity

One day after sharing photos from his ski trip with his three children, the former football player uploads a new picture capturing his and the kids' teamwork while decorating their Christmas tree.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady apparently has had a blast as he spent Christmas Eve with his children. While celebrating the special holiday with his loved ones, the retired NFL player shared an adorable photo of him decorating a Christmas tree with his three kids.

On Sunday, December 24, the 46-year-old former football star made use of Instagram Story to upload a never-before-seen photo of him and his three children namely Jack, Benjamin and Vivian. In the picture, he could be seen working together with the kids to decorate their massive Christmas tree.

In the snap, Tom, who wore a cozy outfit consisting of a light gray hoodie and a pair of long denim pants, was captured helping Vivian to reach the tall tree and place an ornament on it by carrying her. In the meantime, Jack and Benjamin were standing close to the father and daughter duo while seemingly giving directions to Vivian.

Tom Brady shared an adorable photo of him decorating a Christmas tree with his kids.

In addition to decorating the tree, Tom, who has 16-year-old Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan and 14-year-old Benjamin as well as 11-year-old Vivian with model Gisele Bundchen, took his three children to enjoy a ski trip. On Saturday, December 23, he released via Instagram Story a photo of him, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian riding a ski lift during their fun day out.

Tom was photographed sitting close next to Vivian, who sat in between her father and older brother Jack. Meanwhile, Benjamin was in a different seat in the same ski lift with an unidentified person. All of them kept her body warm by bundling themselves in their winter gears.

Tom Brady appeared to have had a blast during holiday trip with his kids.

At one point, Tom, Jack and Vivian were striking a pose for a group picture. While Jack clearly flashed a smile to the camera, Tom and Vivian's facial expressions were covered by their face masks and mirrored glasses. Over the snap, Tom wrote, "I'll tell you one thing, it's always better when we're together." He also added sparkles, snow and folded hands emojis.

