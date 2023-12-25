Bishop T.D. Jakes Sets Record Straight About Diddy Gossip

Instagram Celebrity

During his Christmas Eve sermon, the acclaimed preacher denies allegations that he's a frequent guest at sex parties that the rapper and hip-hop mogul hosted, calling it 'a lie.'

AceShowbiz - Bishop T.D. Jakes has addressed rumors that he has any relation to hip-hop mogul Sean "P. Diddy" Combs following the latter's sexual abuse scandals. During his Christmas Eve sermon, the acclaimed preacher denied allegations that he's a frequent guest at sex parties that the rapper hosted.

"Out of concern, some of you come in to hear what I'm going to say. All of you who expect me to address a lie… you can log off," Jakes told the audience while looking visibly upset.

He went on noting, "I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have a chance to preach a truth. So you can stop arguing with people….and just log off."

Prior to this, Jakes' team had issued a statement to The Christian Post, denying the accusations. "Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless," Jordan A. Hora, executive director of public relations and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries and The Potter's House, stressed on Thursday, December 21.

"What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, 'If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it,' " Hora continued.

The spokesperson, calling the viral videos "deepfakes" and a "distortion of words," added, "There is much more important work to be done to create a better world. The Bible teaches us the importance of compassion and care for others, especially those who may be marginalized or in need. Chairman Jakes undeterred by false, perverse, ignorant, and conspiratorial speculations will persevere in his continued dedication to create meaningful change for millions around the globe guided by the timeless principles of compassion, service, and ministry."

