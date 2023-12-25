 

Luann de Lesseps Calls Out Bethenny Frankel Over 'Reality Reckoning' at Christmas Cabaret Show

While answering a fan's question about her thoughts on Bethenny, the 'Real Housewives of New York City' star also slams her former co-star for blasting Bravo executive Andy Cohen.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Luann de Lesseps has called out Bethenny Frankel over "reality reckoning." While answering a fan's question about her thoughts on Bethenny at a Christmas cabaret show, the star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" blasted her former co-star.

On Saturday night, December 23, the 58-year-old reality TV star entertained her fans during her show titled "A Very Countess Christmas" at 54 Below in New York City. At one point, she received a question from a fan about her opinions on 53-year-old Bethenny.

In response, Luann gave a blunt answer, as documented in a video obtained and published by Page Six. In the clip, she could be heard saying, "Now back to Bethenny. You know, listen, why bite the hand that feeds you? Why bite Andy? Why bite NBC?" She was slamming Bethenny for throwing Bravo executive Andy Cohen and NBCUniversal under the bus.

The "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer went on to say, "You know, just go off into the sunset," prompting the audience to cheer. She then questioned, "You make millions and gazillions of dollars. If you claim you do, then why are you still harping on us? Why are you talking about us?" She later cheered before saying, "Leave us alone! Go to bed! Go to bed! Go to bed!" while referring to Bethenny's famous phrase on the show.

About the Saturday cabaret show itself, a source spilled to the outlet, "It was a full house and the audience was going nuts." Noting that the audience was "wild" for Luann's performance, the source further claimed, "I needed three martinis."

Luann's diss at Bethenny came after the Skinnygirl founder filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal and Bravo earlier this year. In legal documents, Bethenny accused the company and network of manipulating their reality stars and making them victims of revenge porn. She also alleged that the stars were plied with alcohol.

In September, Bethenny called out Bravo executive Andy for asking "problematic" questions on his Bravo late-night show titled "Watch What Happens Live". However, in December, she insisted that she has "no personal vendetta" against Andy.

