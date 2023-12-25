Nick Carter's Sister Angel Shares Poignant Message After Bobbie Jean's Sudden Passing

Startraksphoto.com/Cover Images/Marty Hause Celebrity

Angel Carter Conrad remembers her late sister's 'great sense of humor' and 'lively spirit' while highlighting the importance of 'mental health support' in a tribute to her older sibling.

AceShowbiz - Angel Carter Conrad is mourning the loss of her sister Bobbie Jean Carter, who died suddenly at the age of 41. Following the shocking news of Bobbie's sudden passing, the sister of Nick Carter has posted a poignant tribute to her older sibling.

"To my older sister Bobbie," Angel began her message, which was shared on Sunday, December 24 via her Instagram page. Along with photo collage of young Bobbie, the "House of Carters" star penned, "You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn't fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn't have a shot, no matter what."

"Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age," she continued. "I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I'm sorry you didn't have an opportunity for a better life."

Making use of the opportunity to raise awareness about mental health, Angel added, "We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement. This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home."

"The generational dysfunction stops now," she pleaded. "Please visit @onoursleevesofficial to learn more about how you can get involved, and how to be there for your loved ones. I love you BJ, you're free now."

The Carters have bonded over the family tragedies. In 2012, Leslie Carter, the third of the five Carter siblings, died at the age of 25 due to a drug overdose. In 2022, Aaron Carter, Angel's twin, met a similar fate when he was found drowning in his bathtub after inhalation of difluoroethane.

Confirming the sad new of Bobbie's death was the family's matriarch, Jane Carter. She told TMZ over the weekend, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," she added. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Bobbie passed away on Saturday, December 23 in Florida. Details surrounding Bobbie's death remain unclear. However, sources close to the Carters told PEOPLE that they believe Bobbie died after going into cardiac arrest.

