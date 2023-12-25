Kevin Spacey Claims 'Netflix Exists Because of Me' in Bizarre Christmas Interview

YouTube/Tucker Carlson TV

For his annual Christmas message, the actor teams up with Tucker Carlson for a weird interview where he's cosplaying as his ruthless politician character from 'House of Cards'.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Spacey apparently hasn't let go of his "House of Cards" character, Frank Underwood. For his annual Christmas message, the actor teamed up with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson for a weird interview where the actor was cosplaying as his ruthless politician character.

Dropped on Sunday, December 24, the 7-minute long clip saw Tucker playing along as he's interviewing Spacey about Frank planning to run for the U.S. president in 2024. Of the matter, Kevin claimed that the country is "mired in so much contradiction and confusion." He added, "What doesn't come with a trigger warning these days. We are far too close to having a bean bag chair in the Oval Office."

"I've always believed that nothing should be off the table in life or in art," he went on saying. "I think we could both agree that we need to get some adults back in the room. So if that means taking on the chief executive role, well, that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make for this great nation."

At one point halfway through the interview, Tucker appeared to break the lines between fiction and reality by saying that he and Kevin had "something in common." In response, the embattled actor said, "Oh yes, we both got canned by our network." The New Jersey-born star was referring to his own firing from Netflix following multiple sexual misconduct accusations and Tucker's termination from Fox News for sending racist and misogynistic messages.

Later during the bonkers interview, Kevin went after Netflix for firing him from his popular show "House of Cards", which serves as the streaming giant's very first original scripted series. "It is bizarre they publicly cut ties with me on allegations that have now been proven false," the actor pointed. "Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground."

Toward the end of the clip, Kevin wished people a Merry Christmas. "The truth is, I love nothing better on this day than to do a line of blow, drink of whiskey and coke, hit a reindeer with my car, and wish you all the naughtiest Christmas ever," he nonchalantly concluded.

