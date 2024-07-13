 
Luann de Lesseps Spills the Tea on Failed Fling with Olivier Sarkozy
In a new interview, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' has opened up about her fizzled fling with Mary-Kate Olsen's ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

AceShowbiz - In an interview with Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, Luann de Lesseps talked about her brief romance with Olivier Sarkozy. "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum explained why her fling with the ex-husband of Mary-Kate Olsen didn't last long.

de Lesseps revealed that she finds Sarkozy charming and adores him, but their relationship ultimately didn't align due to his private nature and her social personality. "He likes to stay home, he doesn't like to go to parties. He's not a big social guy. Now, that's the polar opposite of who I am, right?" she explained.
Patti Stanger, de Lesseps' good friend, had previously hinted at the couple's struggles, saying, "He didn't want to do anything. He's like, 'I like to stay home, I don't want to go anywhere.' "

Despite her failed fling with Sarkozy, de Lesseps remains open to dating and prefers European men. "I'm dating, I'm having the best time. I prefer European men, so that's a little harder - but they do exist," she says.

However, de Lesseps has denied recent rumors of a romance with Joe Bradley of "Southern Hospitality". While she did have a good time with Bradley, their connection was more platonic.

De Lesseps is currently on a cabaret tour with her "Marry F Kill!" show, and she is enjoying the opportunity to connect with her fans. "I've been having so much fun on the road," she says.

