Billie Eilish's Brother Glad He's Not as Famous as Her

Finneas explains why he is happy to be in the background while his sister takes the center stage, claiming that seeing her under intense scrutiny has been 'eye-opening.'

Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Finneas O'Connell is glad he isn't as famous as his sister Billie Eilish. The 26-year-old musician co-penned and produced his younger sibling's two albums, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" and "Happier Than Ever", and worked with her on their Oscar-winning James Bond theme "No Time to Die", and the song "What Was I Made For?" from the "Barbie" movie soundtrack.

Whilst Billie, 22, takes the spotlight, Finneas is happy to be in the background because her level of fame limits what she can do.

Reflecting on his sister's life in an interview with Mr Porter, he said, "It's been eye-opening. Everything that is normal for me is an undertaking for her. I have no idea what I'd think about it if I weren't exposed to the limitations of her life."

The songwriter also recalled a recent incident where a fan asked him for advice on how to become famous, which prompted him to tell them not to be seduced by the notion. He said, "She was like, 'I just want to be in the spotlight.' And I was like, no, you don't. You really, really don't."

Finneas - who released his own solo LP "Optimist" in 2021 - does occasionally get recognised for his work with Billie, and when it does happen he is always happy to stop and speak. He said, "You know, maybe one person a day comes up to me and says, 'Hey, you're Billie's brother, right?' And it's always nice. But there's no mob."

The "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" singer also revealed that the sibling duo's next album is "85 per cent done." Previously, Billie had admitted she had been going through writer's block, which had slowed progress on their work.

Finneas explained that the reason behind the block was due to her lack of "connection" to a subject she felt particularly strong about. He explained, "I don't think Billie was particularly sure about how she actually felt about the things we were trying to write about. Making a thing that you feel really connected to - it can really evade you."

