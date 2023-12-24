 

Rihanna Musically 'Feeling Open' in 'Era of Discovery'

Rihanna Musically 'Feeling Open' in 'Era of Discovery'
The 'Rude Boy' hitmaker is open to exploring new things as she is in the middle of an 'era of discovery' while working on her long overdue new studio installment.

  • Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna claims she is in an "era of discovery." The 35-year-old singer is a bit unsure what her future will look like - but she's still excited "for what is to come."

"I'm in an era of discovery. And maybe it's rediscovery because so much is changing, and some things are fleeting. And some things are yet to be discovered, right? And I'm in the centre of all of that," Rihanna told Complex.

"So I'm not on a landing yet, but I'm excited for what is to come because I have the feeling of what it is. But I can't put it into words, and I know the journey is going to be exciting of getting there. And that's not just with fashion or my daily routine ... with music, all of it! I'm really excited to explore things right now."

Rihanna hasn't actually released an album since "Anti" in 2016. But the singer revealed that she's "open to exploring" as she works on new music. The "Work" hitmaker shared, "Musically I'm feeling open."

"I'm feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans, the people that know the music I've put out. I just want to play. I want to have fun with the music."

Rihanna performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, and she previously revealed that she "totally forgot about Valentine's Day" ahead of her performance. The singer - who has been with A$AP Rocky since 2020 - told CBS, "I've been so focused on the Super Bowl, I totally forgot that my birthday is coming up. I totally forgot about Valentine's Day. I am just like Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl. It's a lot of preparation, a lot of moving parts."

