 

Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show

Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show
Instagram
Music

The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker is preparing for a 'classic sexy' show in the Sin City with 'an impressive set and dancers' that 'will never take away from her voice.'

  • Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera is plotting a "sexy" Las Vegas show. The 43-year-old pop star is currently gearing up for a residency at The Venetian Resort's Voltaire, and the show is set to be her sexiest in years.

"She's kept a very low profile in the run-up to the gigs in order to maintain her health, but it's safe to say things are going to go off with a bang. The show will be classic sexy Christina with an impressive set and dancers, but it will never take away from her voice," a source told The Sun newspaper.

  Editors' Pick

"The venue is smaller than many in Sin City but that's not stopped her going all out. The stage is being adapted from Kylie Minogue's show to include a new raised platform and stairs, while a complex set including a giant bed for her and her dancers to writhe on has also been added. She will be raised up as if flying over the stage for one of the numbers."

Christina first announced her residency in October. At the time, the pop star promised that she'd create something unique for her fans. She said in a statement, "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before."

Christina is also excited to perform at an intimate venue in Sin City. The "What a Girl Wants" hitmaker - who previously had a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas - said, "What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Billie Eilish's Brother Glad He's Not as Famous as Her

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie
Related Posts
Christina Aguilera Celebrates Birthday With Daughter Summer Rain in Sweet Video

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Birthday With Daughter Summer Rain in Sweet Video

Christina Aguilera Defended by 'True Fans' After Backlash Due to Unrecognizable Look

Christina Aguilera Defended by 'True Fans' After Backlash Due to Unrecognizable Look

Christina Aguilera and Latto Channel Their Inner Opera Singers on Just Eat Campaign

Christina Aguilera and Latto Channel Their Inner Opera Singers on Just Eat Campaign

Christina Aguilera Dubs Motherhood Her 'Ultimate Accomplishment'

Christina Aguilera Dubs Motherhood Her 'Ultimate Accomplishment'

Latest News
Lil Baby Gives Cryptic Response to Young Thug's Dad Who Slammed Him for Dissing Gunna
  • Dec 24, 2023

Lil Baby Gives Cryptic Response to Young Thug's Dad Who Slammed Him for Dissing Gunna

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie
  • Dec 24, 2023

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show
  • Dec 24, 2023

Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show

Cardi B and Offset Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent and 'Significant' Property Damage
  • Dec 24, 2023

Cardi B and Offset Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent and 'Significant' Property Damage

Billie Eilish's Brother Glad He's Not as Famous as Her
  • Dec 24, 2023

Billie Eilish's Brother Glad He's Not as Famous as Her

Rihanna Musically 'Feeling Open' in 'Era of Discovery'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Rihanna Musically 'Feeling Open' in 'Era of Discovery'

Most Read
Beyonce Awkwardly Laughs After Failed Attempt at Mute Challenge in Brazil
Music

Beyonce Awkwardly Laughs After Failed Attempt at Mute Challenge in Brazil

Drake Lands in Hot Water for Featuring 'Racist' Morgan Wallen in 'You Broke My Heart' Music Video

Drake Lands in Hot Water for Featuring 'Racist' Morgan Wallen in 'You Broke My Heart' Music Video

Rihanna Has No Plan to Tour Until She Has New Music

Rihanna Has No Plan to Tour Until She Has New Music

Jessie Ware Wants to Create Club Vibes at Her Concerts

Jessie Ware Wants to Create Club Vibes at Her Concerts

Shania Twain and Chaka Khan Compete for Glastonbury's Coveted Legends Slot

Shania Twain and Chaka Khan Compete for Glastonbury's Coveted Legends Slot

Nirvana Child Porn Lawsuit for Naked Baby Pic on 'Nevermind' Album Cover Revived

Nirvana Child Porn Lawsuit for Naked Baby Pic on 'Nevermind' Album Cover Revived

The Killers' Frontman Nearly Completes His Third Solo Album

The Killers' Frontman Nearly Completes His Third Solo Album

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Racy Song 'P***y Don't Lie' for 'Big Mouth'

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Racy Song 'P***y Don't Lie' for 'Big Mouth'

FKA twigs Called Out for Recreating Kanye West's Music Video Humiliating Taylor Swift

FKA twigs Called Out for Recreating Kanye West's Music Video Humiliating Taylor Swift