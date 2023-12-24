Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show

Instagram Music

The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker is preparing for a 'classic sexy' show in the Sin City with 'an impressive set and dancers' that 'will never take away from her voice.'

Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera is plotting a "sexy" Las Vegas show. The 43-year-old pop star is currently gearing up for a residency at The Venetian Resort's Voltaire, and the show is set to be her sexiest in years.

"She's kept a very low profile in the run-up to the gigs in order to maintain her health, but it's safe to say things are going to go off with a bang. The show will be classic sexy Christina with an impressive set and dancers, but it will never take away from her voice," a source told The Sun newspaper.

"The venue is smaller than many in Sin City but that's not stopped her going all out. The stage is being adapted from Kylie Minogue's show to include a new raised platform and stairs, while a complex set including a giant bed for her and her dancers to writhe on has also been added. She will be raised up as if flying over the stage for one of the numbers."

Christina first announced her residency in October. At the time, the pop star promised that she'd create something unique for her fans. She said in a statement, "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before."

Christina is also excited to perform at an intimate venue in Sin City. The "What a Girl Wants" hitmaker - who previously had a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas - said, "What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

