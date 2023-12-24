 

Blueface Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit by Soulja Boy's Baby Mama

Blueface Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit by Soulja Boy's Baby Mama
In the legal docs filed on Friday, December 22, Jackilyn Martinez claims that the 'Thotiana' rapper lied about hooking up with her before her baby shower.

  Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface has been dragged to court by Soulja Boy's baby mama over his recent comment about her child. The "Thotiana" has been sued for defamation by Jackilyn Martinez, days after he was sent a cease-and-desist letter.

In the legal docs filed on Friday, December 22, Jackilyn alleged that Blue lied about hooking up with her before her baby shower. According to TMZ, she also took issue with Blue's defamatory statements about her child with Big Draco.

During a heated argument on Instagram Live with Soulja, Blue declared, "Because I f**ked your baby mama the day before your baby shower." He also allegedly said, "Till Soulja get a DNA test that's my child lil bro I'm the daddy now," and "What's old about your baby mama sucking my d**k."

Jackilyn, however, admitted that she had protected sex with Blueface back in 2018, but there has been no sex of any kind. Jackilyn's attorneys already sent Blue a cease-and-desist letter to delete his comments from social media, but Blue was unfazed by it as he wrote on Instagram, "Nobody ever said your name ... I don't even know who you are."

Blueface and Soulja started beefing after sparring over who would win in a Verzuz battle. Following the Instagram Live, the two rappers continued having back-and-forth on X, formerly Twitter.

Soulja and Blueface agreed on a location for a fight, but the former allegedly failed to show up. It prompted Blue to mock him by tweeting, "We all knew he wouldn't show. He bet not say none else after today." Big Draco later hit back at Blue, "I'm the slapping the s**t out u and punching on u on my terms. B***h who said u run s**t and get to pick the time and place don't worry it's on the way."

Blueface responded, "Like I said he never came what type n***a say send the pin… you send the pin." He continued, "now it's not on my terms an place this man back peddling so bad I though you slid thru an I wasn't there."

