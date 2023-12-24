 

Tinashe Granted 3-Year Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Got Arrested Outside Her L.A. Home

The 30-year-old '2 On' songstress made her petition in November, claiming that a man named Ramon Oppikofer, whom she has never met, has randomly tagged on Instagram since 2022.

AceShowbiz - Tinashe may now breathe a sigh of relief. The "2 On" hitmaker reportedly has been granted a three-year restraining order against a stalker who got arrested outside her home in Los Angeles.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the judge has signed off on the restraining order against a man named Ramon Oppikofer. It will remain in effect until December 2026.

Tinashe made her petition in November, claiming that Ramon, whom she has never met, has randomly tagged on Instagram since 2022. While the singer initially ignored it, she got concerned after Ramon showed up at her brother's private birthday party on October 27 without being invited.

Ramon allegedly gave Tinashe a hotel room key, but she made light of the situation and gave it right back to him. Things turned creepy after he allegedly arrived out of nowhere outside of her house a few days later.

Tinashe said she called police that day, but he was gone by the time they arrived. The man allegedly came back on November 2, ringing her doorbell. Although Tinashe didn't respond to him, she said the man returned later that same day in an SUV, pulling up in front of her house and calling out her name.

People who were inside the property later confronted the man. Still, it didn't stop him from returning to Tinashe's house and ringing her doorbell. This time, however, he got rebuffed by Tinashe's father as the man allegedly broke into her actual house.

The 30-year-old musician divulged that she went to an area of her house and locked herself inside, but Ramon kept trying to open the door. The man eventually went away after some music studio co-workers who were on site told him to go away.

Tinashe claimed Ramon kept lurking outside. Luckily, police eventually showed up and arrested him. Ramon was reportedly booked for misdemeanor trespassing but was released shortly due to L.A. County's no-bail policies and the singer's request.

